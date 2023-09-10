Why mental Maths must be included in the curriculum

September 10, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

In a world where technology is advancing rapidly and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on the rise, it’s easy to overlook the amazing abilities of the human mind. However, one aspect of human intelligence that has stood the test of time is mental calculation. Being able to solve complex Maths problems quickly and accurately in your head is a skill that has been highly valued throughout history, and it remains important even in the age of AI.

The art of mental calculation has ancient origins, going back to civilisations that relied solely on human intellect for Maths. Ancient mathematicians developed many mental calculation techniques that allowed them to solve complex problems without the help of external tools.

Today, with calculators and computers being ubiquitous, these skills are not emphasised much. Some argue that electronic devices are convenient and fast, making mental calculation unnecessary. However, this perspective overlooks its many benefits and unique qualities. This is almost like questioning the need to walk and run when we have wheels.

Marked benefits

One of the most significant advantages of mental calculation is its potential to enhance cognitive abilities. Performing calculations mentally stimulates the brain and improves concentration, memory, and overall mental agility. Introducing young children to mental Maths puzzles makes it a sport and enjoyable activity. Moreover, mental calculation promotes a deeper understanding of numbers and Maths concepts. Relying on calculators or computers makes one see numbers as abstract symbols without truly understanding their underlying properties. Mental calculation requires one to engage with numbers, break them down, and manipulate them mentally. This hands-on approach fosters a profound connection with mathematical principles and cultivates an appreciation for the beauty of numbers.

Mental calculation is like a gym for the brain. Just as we recognise the importance of physical exercise for our physical well-being, we should also acknowledge the significance of mental calculation as an exercise for our cognitive health. Just as lifting weights strengthens our muscles, practicing mental calculations strengthens our brain’s abilities, improves problem-solving skills, and enhances overall cognitive function. By treating mental calculation as a regular exercise for the mind, we can strive for a healthy and strong cognitive state.

To preserve and celebrate mental calculation, it is crucial to include it in our education systems. Maths curricula should incorporate mental calculation exercises to develop mental agility and deepen students’ understanding of numbers. While AI can take humans forward, we also need to preserve the cognitive ability of the human mind. For this, it is necessary to practice mental Maths as a mind sport. This way, we can make the most of AI’s potential while preserving and enhancing our own mental capacities.

The writer is the CEO of Bhanzu.