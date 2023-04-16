Why medical coding should be a key part of the Life Science curriculum

April 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted industries across the globe. Some took a hit while, for others, it was a blessing in disguise. Sectors such as Healthcare BPO shifted into a digital mode of operations. But this also meant rapid transformation. Currently, the global Healthcare BPO market is expected to reach $468.5 billion by 2026 due to the rising requirement for a highly skilled workforce to carry out intricate operations involving Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and medical billing.

Medical coding is one such function within the Healthcare BPO ecosystem that has witnessed exponential growth and has emerged as a lucrative career option. Therefore, it is essential that universities incorporate medical coding into their Life Sciences curricula to enable students to tap into this opportunity.

Existing realities

The Medical Coding industry is going through a phase of massive transformation with major mergers and acquisitions taking place. This will allow the industry to form a strong and stable foundation for future growth and provide focused and specific services that cater to the needs/demands of payers and providers.

Several educational institutes have included fundamentals of medical coding in their curricula. However, the lack of standardisation means that enterprises tend to adopt training pipelines specific to their organisation. Moreover, there is a gap in certain key aspects, such as knowledge of stakeholders involved, the RCM cycle and different specialities that can be pursued by aspirants. Thus, the ideal industry-academia collaboration model would include establishing a basic standardised foundation at the university level, followed by organisation-led upskilling at the workplace.

Integration with formal courses

The first step towards integrating medical coding with formal degree courses includes structuring and formulating an industry-approved golden standard for the sector. Once this is in place, the next step can involve testing the efficiency and effectiveness of the curriculum by starting small and scaling, while incorporating feedback and learnings received over time. Establishing certified coaches for the medical coding industry through government-approved certification bodies will also help create access points for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the field, as well as those looking to explore options. These coaches can serve as guides and conduct activities such as campus tours to familiarise and educate them about various aspects.

The ideal model for integration of medical coding into formal degree courses like Life Sciences would be to provide the subject as an optional speciality. This way students can be gradually introduced to the field, shown what medical coding has to offer and imparted relevant, in-demand skill sets. In fact, universities and colleges can offer certification courses through various credible organisations and implement a model where students can be exposed to the basics of medical coding from their first year.

Moreover, this integration also provides educational institutions with an opportunity to collaborate with corporate firms to develop a curriculum that provides hands-on, practical, application-based training. This will enable the overall upliftment of the sector and improve the quality of the future workforce.

The medical coding industry in India is the second largest in the world and is expected to grow in the coming year. Thus, we need to educate our youth and create a robust, dynamic and sustainable industry-academia collaboration model that will allow students to tap into this opportunity.

THe writer is CHRO, Omega Healthcare.