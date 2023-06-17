Why MBA and PGDM curriculum should be tech-enabled

June 17, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

The growing demand for tech-enabled and tech-integrated traditional Management subjects reflects the increasing reliance on technology in modern business practices. As businesses adopt digital technologies to enhance their efficiency, productivity, and profitability, it becomes essential for management professionals to acquire the necessary skills to manage these effectively. As technology continues to disrupt almost every industry, it is becoming increasingly important for MBA and PGDM programmes to keep up with the latest trends and technologies.

Introducing specialised courses: Institutions can introduce emerging areas such as digital marketing, data analytics, cybersecurity, blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence to help students develop expertise in specific areas of technology and management. For example, the use of Blockchain and AI in financial management or marketing in the digital age.

Integrating technology into core courses: This can be done by incorporating case studies that demonstrate the use of technology in finance, marketing or operations management or incorporating tools such as data analytics software and financial management software. For one, it can help students develop the skills such as data analysis, digital marketing, and e-commerce, which are becoming increasingly important for businesses of all sizes. Another is to incorporate the tools and software commonly used in business environments into the curriculum and digital tools and platforms into the course structure.

Collaborations: Institutions can collaborate with technology companies to provide students with real-world experience through internships, live projects, and guest lectures from industry experts. Including case studies that focus on the impact of technology on businesses and industries. By studying how technology is transforming various industries, students can gain a better understanding of how they can leverage technology to achieve their business goals. Partnerships with technology companies and start-ups can provide students with access to cutting-edge technology, mentorship, and industry exposure.

Access to resources: Online libraries, research databases, and software tools should be made available to students so that they can be up-to-date with the latest developments.

Overall, it is clear that the demand for tech-enabled and tech-integrated traditional management subjects will only continue to grow. Therefore, techifying the MBA/ PGDM curriculum will help students develop the skills and knowledge required to succeed in modern business practices. Institutions should take a proactive approach to incorporate technology into the management curriculum so that students can leverage the latest trends for their success.

The writer is an Associate Professor of Marketing and Retail at the Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida.

