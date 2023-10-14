Why management students should be taught to use storytelling in Business Communication

October 14, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Some time ago, a new ad for Coca-Cola called “Follow the Bottle” created a buzz among my second-year marketing students and was featured in their bulletin. For good reason, too. It accentuated what we thought we had lost forever during the pandemic: the emotional warmth of relationships that can only thrive in person.

The story was well told. It opened with a visual of a dimly lit office where a young man is replying to customary festive greetings (a grim reminder of the changed dynamics of remote working). In a corner stands a Coca-Cola bottle tied to a red ribbon. When the youngster finally sees it and picks it up, he is pulled out of the room, tugged by the red ribbon. The young man’s journey ends at a cosy family gathering in a garden where he is hugged by tearful, smiling relatives.

The company invested in a powerful technique that connected with young minds learning about marketing: the technique of story-telling. Since time immemorial, humans have been enamoured by good stories that entertain, amuse, intrigue, persuade, and create connections through the powerful emotions that they evoke. Research has proved that people are able to match your wavelengths if you can tell a captivating story that holds their attention.

But how is storytelling used in business? The Coca-Cola ad proves that you can use a good storyline to improve brand recall. But storytelling is not limited merely to advertising and marketing. Managers and leaders can also use stories to engage audiences, persuade better, drive results and add a human dimension to their corporate goals. This is why management students should be taught the importance of storytelling. Here are a few strategies that they should be made aware of:

Listening: In her TED talk, “Business Story-telling made easy”, Kelly Paker talks about how one should listen to good stories to understand how to tell them. To listen better and gather content, one needs to participate and immerse oneself in the life of the stakeholders, imagine what it means to face their challenges, live their dreams and follow their passion. Only then can one create a good, compelling story.

Word pictures: Good leaders know how to use a hook to captivate their audience and sustain attention with imagery. Like Steve Jobs’ presentations, especially his introduction of iPhone in 2007, are a classic example of using word pictures to get the point across.

Read good fiction: In “A case for reading fiction”, Christine Siefert advocates reading as a way to increase social acuity and sharpen the ability to comprehend others’ motivations. Fiction has the power to transport us to an imaginative realm where our brains are stimulated to feel, reason, think and reflect along with the characters. This storytelling element can then be used to create the same stimulating effect in others.

Being vulnerable: In his first mail to Uber employees, Dara Khosrowshahi spoke honestly about the challenges being faced and how the company itself was responsible for its reputation without using jargon or corporate speak. The lesson here is: be simple and do not be afraid to sound vulnerable. Emotionally intelligent leaders are not afraid to speak from their heart when they communicate with employees.

During a particularly turbulent phase of Scandinavian Airlines System’s history, CEO Jan Carlzon created a little book called Let’s Get In There and Fight! It depicted his ideas through simple sentences and engaging visuals. This resonated with his employees who were inspired by this unusual way of connecting with them.

In Whoever Tells the Best Story Wins, Annette Simmons states that communicating through stories lends a human touch and adds a winning element to one’s speech or presentation. Storytelling in the business context need not be an elusive skill available only to maestros or legends in the corporate world. It can be cultivated as a habit in one’s daily and routine communication. After all, everyone loves a good story and, when you tell one, people listen.

The writer is a Professor in Communication and Programme Chairperson, School of Business Management, NMIMS

