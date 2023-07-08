Why management boot camps are important for students

July 08, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Management boot camps at universities have opened up possibilities for students to receive personalised training in the form of interdisciplinary education to help improve effectiveness and encourage them to work independently. Students are exposed to high-impact learning experiences for management and executive leadership development. This allows them to work on and build the skills required to manage complex change and develop dynamic leadership styles. Universities build networks for students from different disciplines and create a sense of community. Further, they cultivate the required skill set to recognise current and potential situations, find effective resolutions, and take full benefit of new prospects. Making students learn how to navigate and thrive as they discover how to visualise their aspirations should be the bottom line.

Dynamic learning

Management boot camps can be a good mix of content and process in the form of experiential activities and the underlying theory, offering students a safe space for self-discovery. This enables them to establish connections with the external environment and come out of their comfort zone. This also makes the students accountable for their learning. Understanding may not occur in the classroom, and there may be no academic textbooks. Ultimately, the core curriculum itself may not be evidently discovered, and students may have to reflect on their learnings as they move along.

Effective and pragmatic students have the inclination to reorganise or adapt their notion of a subject matter. They have clear intent, and the self-management abilities required to work productively both by themselves and in a group. They are mindful of the rules, remain open-minded, and are competent enough to work with individuals with diverse ideas.

These boot camps can also incorporate students who have not taken part in conventional internships and those who seek to move into non-traditional careers. Stress is placed on the importance of advertising experiential prospects to these groups by using newsletters, posters, social media channels, university student affairs groups, and so on. Experiential learning enables institutions to continue to be relevant to students by offering them the essential competencies to swing into the workforce in a competitive world. It also helps bolster the available instructional and budgetary resources.

The author is from the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, School of Management, CMR University.