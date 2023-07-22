Why learning new skills is crucial in a competitive world

July 22, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

If there were a requirement for you to spend three full days in a learning workshop, where you sit through continuous presentations and discussions, would you be able to do it? How willing, comfortable, and interested would you be? How confident are you of learning in such a controlled environment?

When you are part of an organisation, there are bound to be situations when you will be required to learn something new, acquire certifications, complete training programmes, and so on. Even if there were no mandates, keeping yourself up to date with the latest trends in the industry may be the only way to stay relevant in your organisation. So, continuous learning is not an option but a well-thought-out strategy and path to growth. In this pursuit of knowledge, it is important to know your own strengths and weaknesses and, most importantly, recognise the way you learn. Knowing the best way you learn and what motivates you in that process helps you accomplish your learning goals efficiently.

It is widely accepted that adults learn best by doing and not just listening. This means they are not comfortable in a constrained, lecture-hall environment characterised by one-way communication. A pedagogy style that was invented to teach children will not work with adults, in most cases. I remember sitting through a lecture recently, as part of a learning programme I have been pursuing. I started shifting in my seat just 15 minutes into it. Not that the subject was boring or not useful, but just sitting there and listening made me uncomfortable. I even caught a couple of people nodding off. Now, imagine doing this for an entire day.

What would’ve made this a better learning experience would’ve been a workshop, where the learners were active, discussing and sharing ideas, doing activities, and so on.

Need to learn

As an employee of an organisation, if you are required to complete mandatory training programmes, it is imperative to first know why you need to acquire that learning. Your reasons for learning and objectives are critical. This provides the necessary motivation to complete that learning. Next, if you can link it to your role and work in your organisation, even better. This helps you apply the learning at a practical level. Other than the mandatory programmes that every employee is required to complete, if you have learning goals, those need to be directly linked to your work. That’s the only way to keep the learning process engaging, practical, and rewarding.

You can even share your progress with colleagues via intranet or other employee forums. Posting pictures of your certificates, or sharing snippets of that learning will go a long way to motivate you. You can even go a step further by organising or participating in ‘Sharing Best Practices’ sessions in which knowledge is distributed.

On the other hand, if you are part of the learning and development team in an organisation, you can ensure that the programmes you organise are not in classroom mode, but in the workshop mode. As discussed earlier, adults learn best by doing. It would be a wasted effort if you get them to sit there, without any engagement.

Learning and acquiring new skills and knowledge is the only way to stay relevant in a competitive world and to keep pace with the changing trends in the industry. Therefore, knowing what method works for you best and setting your learning goals appropriately will help you progress in your career. Otherwise, you’re setting yourself up for failure.

The writer is a poet, novelist, translator and literary journalist. She’s also a communications professional and works at UST, a leading digital services company. Views expressed are personal. @anupamaraju

