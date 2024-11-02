Why learners don’t learn what teachers teach

Learning is not the prerogative of an elite few! Social status, economic affluence, locational advantage and so on are not prerequisites or necessary conditions for learning to happen. One does not need to be wildly intelligent, especially talented, or “good at languages” to learn a foreign language. Every normal human being is pre-wired to learn. All that we need to trigger learning is a conducive atmosphere and an internal compulsion to learn. A compelling attraction to a topic that is comprehensible and sufficient opportunity to interact in the target language in the process of understanding issues and solving problems pertaining to the topic gets a learner to learn both the content as well as the medium. What is encouraging is that these opportunities are not impossible to introduce in our schools and colleges.

Making the abstract visible

In a way, learning, like seeing, is involuntary. Nobody needs to teach another normal human being to see. All one needs to do is to open one’s eyes and everything before them becomes visible. You need only to determine what you want to grasp and judiciously omit all that is distracting. Some assistance from a caring expert or peers will help you not ignore what is critical but not obvious in what is visible. This helps rivet your attention on what is essential and to subliminal features that casual observance fail to detect, such as the implicational arrow in the Amazon logo connecting the A to Z , and the concealed 31 in Baskin Robbins logo subtly suggesting the varieties of ice cream on offer. One additional difference the expert can make is to make concrete and visible the abstract.

At this point, we need to address a dispiriting fact that not all of us acquire all that we desire to acquire. Despite firm resolutions and repeated attempts, many do not seem to progress. Let us explore what causes them to abandon their pursuit halfway. Call to mind any three resolutions you had made in the last six months, things you required to acquire, any three skills or information you wanted to achieve. Such as learning to drive a car, mastering a computer package or language, cooking something new, learning to speak a new language, trying to lose weight, or publishing an article in Scopus or UGC journals.

Now, which of these were you able to achieve? Which did you abandon? Analysing the factors for both, you would agree that the predominant reason for giving up is one of the following: the task was beyond your capacity; had no immediate use or relevance; was boring and dull.

Thus, it becomes clear that we achieve or learn what we truly covet, what we desire and enjoy doing because it gratifies or rewards us. It is when our passion matures into persistence and becomes a pleasure that we begin to realise a symbiotic attraction; that what we are looking for is also looking out for us.

Tips from games

Watch the astounding mastery children achieve at learning video games such as Minecraft or Roblox. These are the same learners who find classroom subjects repulsive. Yet they easily master computer games much more confusing than the rules that govern language construction! They master complex concepts involving multiple interconnected parts, operating under specific conditions, and requiring an understanding of the rules. Playing the game requires them to compute their most successful route, anticipate the competitors’ probable move, develop strategies to counter them and take advantage of favourable assistance. Their mastery, competence, and expertise is astounding.

Their success is because the game creates in them a compulsive need to learn and an enjoyment and passion so engaging that they do not mind the burdens and demands taking them along the winning path. To replicate this in the classroom, we need to consider features that make learning so compulsive, engaging, and effective. One salient feature is that the game is customised to suit their learning levels, both at the rate of speed and cognitive demand. The game becomes attractive because it is dynamic and in near-natural contexts. The fact that the player earns and accumulates rewards is a highly motivating factor. The provision to track one’s progress, the on-request, just-in-time, just-for-you feedback are non-threatening helps to keep them on track and improve progress.

Classroom activities incorporating these features would make learners learn what teachers teach. Learning would turn to a joy and transforming the learners’ current ‘have to’ attitude and struggle with learning into a welcome ‘want to’ processes of proactive learning yielding more assured and desired results.

The writer is Province Advisor, Educational Resource and Research Centre and director of Joseph’s Hub for Languages (JHL), Tiruchi.