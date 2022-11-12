Why law schools should teach eDiscovery

What is eDiscovery? Why do future lawyers need to know how to deal with it?

Traditionally, discovery is a process by which parties to a litigation request and produce relevant documents and materials that may serve as evidence in their case. The scale and scope of discovery (as well as its name) vary around the world, with some countries allowing very broad discovery as a matter of right and others allowing only narrow discovery in limited circumstances. Regardless of the scale, scope, and name, what is universally true is that the majority of relevant documents and materials are now likely to be some form of electronically-stored information (ESI).

The shift over the last two decades, from primarily paper sources to primarily ESI sources such as e-mail, text messages, and others, has turned discovery into electronic discovery (eDiscovery). As the ways of dealing with ESI and its various sources differs from dealing with paper, eDiscovery can raise unique legal questions, technical challenges, and procedural burdens that must be addressed. Even outside of litigation, the same challenges arise when conducting other types of legal activity, such as internal investigations, due diligence evaluations, and compliance exercises. Because the world is now digital, lawyers must become digital too.

eDiscovery education

It is now a practical requirement to provide competent representation. A lawyer should possess sufficient technology literacy and eDiscovery knowledge to advise their client on such issues. In the U.S., for example, this has been made a formal requirement under the rules of professional conduct in 40 out of 50 states. Despite this, many law schools still do not offer courses on eDiscovery, and those that do only offer it as an elective course. In order to properly prepare future lawyers, law schools should make eDiscovery part of their core curriculum for all law students. eDiscovery education should be interdisciplinary in nature and expose students to the legal, technical, and procedural issues they are likely to encounter when dealing with ESI in their work.

Legal topics should include the domestic rules regarding discovery, including preservation obligations, production expectations, and authentication requirements; privacy considerations for individuals’ data and devices; information governance considerations for organisations’ data and systems; and international discovery obligations and cross-border discovery issues.

Technical topics must include systemic obstacles to the preservation of ESI in place; tools and techniques for defensible, forensically-sound collection of ESI; key processing choices about filtering, metadata, and more; tools and methods for analysis and investigation; technology-assisted review workflows for document review; and the technical realities of preparing and receiving productions of ESI.

Procedural topics should include strategies for scoping and planning new discovery projects; guidance on how to issue and monitor compliance with legal holds; methods for identifying key custodians and conducting custodian interviews; best practices for documenting projects and protecting privilege; and approaches to negotiation with other parties about discovery scope and process.

Future

Our world is becoming more digital, and the legal, technical, and procedural complications created by ESI sources and eDiscovery are going to become more frequent and more complex, not less. Tomorrow’s lawyers need to be able to sit at the intersection of legal and technical issues, explaining legal realities to technical professionals and technical realities to legal professionals. New lawyers who are conversant in these issues from the beginning will be better prepared to serve their clients, and law schools should start providing their students with that foundation.

The writer is an attorney, an eDiscovery expert and Director of Education, Consilio.