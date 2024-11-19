In a sign that the JEE may not be a one-size-fits-all, IIT Kanpur recently decided to reserve seats for high performers in International Olympiads for BTech and BS admissions. The move aims to identify students who demonstrate a strong foundation and skills in one subject that is tested in the Olympiads and enrol them in IIT.

Professor Shalabh, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Kanpur, explains that the JEE Mains and Advanced have served IIT admissions well over the years. They, however, do not recognise students who may be exceptionally talented in one subject but don’t perform as well in the others. The JEE evaluates students in three subjects, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. “This may lead to our overlooking gifted students who could contribute significantly to their fields and to society,” he says.

The International Olympiads are annual competitions for pre-university students that test their knowledge, critical thinking, ability to conduct experiments, and problem-solving skills. Indian students have been acing these Olympiads for many decades with an enrolment of 20,000 and 60,000 students across subjects each year.

Students selected in subject-specific Olympiads will join IIT departments that align with their areas of excellence. This alignment helps them engage deeply with department-specific curricula and advanced research opportunities from the outset, leveraging their strengths in their specialised fields.

JEE vs Olympiads

Mr. Shalabh says that the Olympiads require deep understanding, creativity, and problem-solving skills and come with a specialised expertise in specific subjects. Balaji Sampath, Physics and Math teacher and the founder of AhaGuru, too says that the JEE tests on a wide range of topics, but Olympiads are narrower in their focus. “The Olympiads don’t require you to know everything, but whatever you know you need to know really well,” he says.

Mr. Sampath highlights that the big difference is that the JEE looks at the speed at which students are able to solve problems. It tests accuracy and application skills. There are a lot of questions that students have to answer in a three-hour time period. In an Olympiad exam, however, the participants get two questions to be solved in two to three hours.

Mr. Sampath says that the Olympiad approach is not for everyone. JEE syllabus aligns with the CBSE, yet requires additional preparation. “Olympiads take students far away from board exams and that may work only for a few students,” he says.

The Olympiad tests logical thinking and deep dive into subjects.. The thinking required is quite different with an emphasis on creativity and may require specialized training not available to most students. “Very few people get selected for the Olympiads. Olympiad winners are exceptional students,” he said.

Mr. Sampath says the JEE way to test students on all the subjects is better for engineering as it requires an understanding of all the three subjects. For instance, Metallurgy requires Chemistry just as Electrical Engineering. Aerospace may not need Chemistry as much but more Physics and Maths. “All the branches require foundational understanding of Maths, Physics and Chemistry but of varying levels,” he said.

Reserving some number of seats like IIT Kanpur did works but it may not be suitable for a larger number of seats in Engineering. “Olympiads are more suited for selection at IISER and IISc which offer specialised integrated M.Sc or B.Sc Physics or Chemistry,” he said.

T. V. Venkateswaran, science writer and communicator, says many who perform well in the Olympiads become scientists. At the Olympiads, they are required to think on their feet, apply their knowledge to different situations, and come out with original ideas. “Olympiad performers are given a challenge that they may not end up solving. How they approach a challenge is as important as solving it,” he says.

IIT Kanpur has reserved two seats for Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, six seats for computer science and engineering, two seats for Chemistry, three seats for Economic Sciences and four seats for Mathematics and Statistics. Candidates will be considered from Olympiads such as INMO/IMO, INOI/IOI, INChO and IMOTC, which are recognised by the government.

Mr. Shalabh says while the Institute has reserved seats in five departments for the 2025-26 academic year, they are open to expanding this initiative to other disciplines in the future. All concerned departments were consulted and the subjects included were determined based on the alignment of their academic programmes, especially the core study areas, with the recognised International Olympiads in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Informatics.

Each Olympiad consists of a five-stage rigorous selection process. It begins with a subject-specific National Standard Examination (NSE), a challenging test for which only the top 400-500 students from the first stage qualify. These students then appear in the Indian National Olympiads (INOs), where the top 40-50 students make it to month-long extensive selection camps that engage students in lectures by subject-experts and researchers, challenging problem-solving questions, and experimental sessions. Olympiads on astronomy include analysis of astronomical data and night sky observations. The top four to six best-performing students (based on subjects) from the selection camps make it to the pre-departure training camps, where they prepare more.

The eligible Olympiad students will take an additional exam conducted by the IIT that will vary from department to department. This written exam will test fundamental concepts and analytical thinking. “Our advice to prospective candidates is to deepen their conceptual understanding of their chosen subject, engage with advanced problem-solving, and seek mentorship to prepare effectively for the department-specific written examinations and interviews. A deep passion and understanding of the subject, strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and effective communication will be invaluable,” said Mr. Shalabh.

