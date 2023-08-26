Why it is important to teach the next generation about sustainability

August 26, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Today, when concerns about climate change, pollution, and dwindling natural resources have become urgent and unavoidable, the role of education in shaping the next generation’s perspective on sustainability is paramount. Imagine a world where clean air and water are scarce, where animals and plants struggle to survive, and where extreme weather disrupt our lives. This might sound daunting, but it’s a possible reality if we don’t act now. The Earth’s resources are finite, and our current way of living is pushing them to their limits. But there’s hope and that lies in the hands of the next generation.

Education not only imparts knowledge but also fosters a deep connection to the environment. Knowledge is a powerful tool. When it comes to sustainability, it’s crucial to understand the interconnectedness of all living things. Learning about the delicate relationships between animals, plants, oceans, and forests helps students appreciate the intricate web of life on Earth. It’s inspiring to see students light up with curiosity when they discover how their actions — from reducing single-use plastic to conserving energy at home — can influence this delicate balance.

Beyond the classroom

Education is not confined to textbooks and classrooms; Nature itself is a powerful teacher. Through hands-on experiences like nature trails and field trips, young minds can witness the beauty of the natural world and develop a personal bond with it. Schools should create green spaces on campuses and let students observe and interact with local flora and fauna.

Taking action is key. Students must be encouraged to develop ‘Green Habits’ by adopting environmentally friendly behaviours and practices in daily life that contribute to the protection and preservation of the natural environment. These are aimed at reducing one’s carbon footprint, conserving resources, and minimising negative impact. Educational institutions can:

integrate environmental education into the curriculum, teaching climate change, biodiversity, and the importance of sustainable practices.

promote energy and resource conservation. Encourage students to switch off lights when not in use and use energy-efficient appliances.

promote waste segregation and recycling. Students can lead initiatives to set up recycling bins on campus and educate their peers about proper waste disposal practices

encourage students to use bicycles, walk, or use public transport to commute.

initiate projects like tree planting and creating small gardens like kitchen or herbal garden. This fosters a sense of responsibility for the environment.

raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution, to reduce single-use plastics and promote the use of reusable items.

educate students about the benefits of consuming locally sourced, seasonal foods.

engage in community clean-up drives and awareness campaigns

invite environmentalists or experts on various environment days (like World Environment Day, World Water Day, Earth Day and others) to interact with students and share their experiences and insights on sustainable living.

encourage students to come up with innovative solutions to address environmental challenges.

Here are three documentaries that offer valuable insights into our planet’s challenges and steps for a sustainable future.

Our Planet: A series narrated by Sir David Attenborough, showcasing Earth’s biodiversity and conservation challenges.

An Inconvenient Truth: Former Vice-President of the U.S., Al Gore talks about climate change.

A Plastic Ocean: Explores plastic pollution and its impact on marine life and the urgent need for solutions.

By introducing and reinforcing these green initiatives within the Indian school system, students can develop a strong sense of responsibility towards the environment and become the change-makers for a greener and more sustainable tomorrow. By working together, we can create a ripple effect of awareness and action that will resonate for generations to come.

(A monthly column from WWF-India)

The writer is the State Director, WWF-India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh States.