While there’s nothing wrong with being introverted, are there times when you regret not asserting yourself?

During a group discussion in class, you would like to interject with what you believe is a valid point. You raise your hand, albeit tentatively, but the professor fails to notice. Instead of lifting your hand higher to draw his/her attention, you let it drop.

Your friends are making plans for a graduation party. You would like to go but are diffident about whether you will have a good time with a raucous group. When they ask for your confirmation, you back out reassuring yourself that you do not enjoy loud get-togethers. When you see pictures of the party on Facebook, regret envelops you.

While there is nothing wrong in being introverted and preferring small groups or even solitary time over large gatherings, you need to ask yourself if your social inhibitions are preventing you from being the person you would like to be. In an article on the Psyche website, psychologist Christian Jarrett chronicles how he tried to coax himself out of his introversion as it was limiting his experiences and opportunities. He rightly acknowledges that there innumerable pluses to being introverted, which writer Susan Cain encapsulates in her brilliant book, Quiet. Besides being drawn to creative pursuits that entail many hours of solitary work, introverts are less likely to engage in risky behaviour. Though extroverts are seen as natural leaders, if a team is made up of individuals with high initiative, introverted leaders are actually more effective as they are superior listeners. Additionally, taciturn people don’t require constant external stimulation as they are capable of engaging themselves, definitely an asset during pandemic-led lockdowns.

Change is possible

While you need not necessarily dispense with your introverted personality entirely, are there times when you are filled with misgiving for not asserting yourself? Jarrett, a self-confessed introvert, like Cain, admits that there are situations when he wishes he could push himself to be more outgoing. Though personality is believed to be relatively stable, research indicates that we can change certain traits. Jarrett recommends the following tips to help you grow more extroverted. First, confide in close friends or family about your wish to connect more with people. Perhaps, they can give you a nudge by inviting you to more outings and gatherings. Examine your own behaviour and reactions. Are there particular situations in which you would like to be more sociable?

Next, observe those who are more convivial and approachable. What do they do differently from you? Can you mimic any of these behaviours? For example, outgoing people don’t necessarily wait to be introduced to new people; they initiate their own introductions. If you usually feel bereft of words when you are unexpectedly thrown into a group situation, make plans beforehand of how you will handle such situations. You may also form if-then implementation plans beforehand to ease you out of your comfort zone. For example, tell yourself that if you don’t have any social plans on a Saturday evening, you will proactively call at least one friend to try and fix up something.

Jarrett argues that extroverts are more confident in social settings because they tend to have an optimistic orientation. To cultivate such a mindset, you may engage in the ‘best possible self’ exercise. For about two weeks, spend around 15 minutes a day envisioning yourself in the future, where everything has turned out as you would wish. Make your mental image as vivid as possible, adding detail when possible. Picturing their ideal self tends to boost people’s confidence in themselves.

You may also sign up for a group activity or class if you find yourself alone on weekends. Besides upping your social activity, Jarrett also recommends physical exercise as it not only reduces anxiety but also is also linked with extroversion. Finally, reflect on your life goals and values. If your reserved nature is preventing you from achieving your aims, then you will be motivated to amend this personality trait. Don’t let your bashfulness stymie your growth and potential.

The writer is the author of Zero Limits: Things Every 20-Something Should Know and blogs at arunasankaranarayanan.com