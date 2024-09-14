Why it is important to be a reflective teacher

“Madam, are you a robotic teacher or a reflective teacher?” the principal asked the applicant, who had a decade of teaching experience. “I am a reflective teacher,” came the confident reply. Asked to elaborate, the explanation was: “I raise questions and constantly reflect on why I became a teacher and why I choose to stay in this profession. I also review what I’ve taught in class regularly. Based on my reflections and student feedback, I strive to become a better teacher. Reflection, an integral part of my teaching philosophy, helps me check whether I am on the right path.”

The principal’s next question was more probing. “Why did you leave your previous school?”

“The school wanted me to be a mechanical, or rather, ‘robotic’ teacher,” was the candid reply. “I didn’t feel comfortable working in that environment, so I decided to move.”

When asked about the characteristics of a good teacher, educators, students and others may offer varying answers based on their perspectives. Qualities and skills such as the ability to build rapport with students, understanding, empathy, encouragement, effective communication, and subject knowledge are common but few consider that a good teacher is also a reflective one with a sound teaching philosophy.

Two types

There are two distinct types of teachers: robotic and reflective. They differ significantly in several key ways. The first views reflection as a burden and adhere strictly to predetermined procedures and lesson plans. The teaching style is mechanical and predictable, following instructions from supervisors without questioning their relevance or effectiveness. Like machines operating on commands, they perform tasks without engaging in critical thinking.

These teachers show little interest in seeking student feedback on their lessons and fail to recognise that teaching and learning are distinct processes. Consequently, while they may cover the material, actual learning often does not occur. Robotic teachers are unwilling to assess whether there is a gap between what is taught and what is learned. Their rigid adherence to rules and routines stifles their creativity and limits their professional development. Unfortunately, in many educational institutions in India, teachers are required to follow a pre-programmed set of instructions and discouraged from thinking or acting independently. This lack of creativity and flexibility confines them to sticking strictly to textbooks.

In contrast, reflective teachers are thoughtful individuals who recognise their professional strengths and weaknesses. They prioritise reflection, self-assessment, and ongoing professional growth and continuously evaluate the content they deliver, analyse their teaching methods based on reflection and student feedback, and are willing to adjust their approaches to better meet students’ needs.

These teachers believe that interactions with students are crucial for effective teaching and encourage student participation. By fostering an interactive classroom environment and focusing on students’ needs and interests, they create a meaningful educational experience for their students and themselves.

Reflective teachers regularly ask themselves questions such as: Am I doing the right thing in the classroom? Why am I doing what I am doing? What is my teaching philosophy? How effective is my teaching? Does my teaching have a positive impact on students?

Key steps

In today’s era of artificial intelligence and constant connectivity, being reflective can be challenging. Nevertheless, taking time to reflect on teaching practices is crucial to find meaning in one’s work and enhancing effectiveness. Reflective teachers follow three key steps—self-monitoring, self-assessment, and self-adjustment. Becoming a reflective teacher involves several key practices.

First, teachers should cultivate curiosity. Just as curious children ask endless questions, teachers with a strong sense of curiosity remain engaged and thoughtful. This allows them to reflect more deeply on their teaching and become more effective educators.

Developing a well-defined teaching philosophy is also essential. A Teaching Philosophy Statement (TPS) should address several core elements: why you chose to become a teacher, what your teaching goals are, how you strive to be an effective teacher, how you motivate your students, and how you plan to grow professionally. Although writing a TPS is not yet common practice in India, doing so and periodically reviewing it can be highly beneficial. A TPS helps teachers reflect on their motivations, strengths, limitations, goals, and the need for professional development.

Another valuable practice is maintaining a Reflective Teaching Journal (RTJ). By regularly recording reflections and insights about their teaching practice, teachers can improve their teaching quality and overall professional skills by documenting experiences, tracking growth, and enhancing teaching effectiveness.

Self-assessment is also crucial. Teachers should periodically evaluate their teaching practices by asking questions about their impact on students and their learning.

Reflective teaching practices are vital for professional growth. Teachers who develop a critical perspective on their own teaching not only refine their skills but also positively influence their colleagues and students. It is often said that experience is the best teacher, but research has shown that experience alone doesn’t guarantee learning. Instead, it is reflection on a particular experience that deepens one’s understanding and enables informed decisions. As John Dewey famously said, “We do not learn from experience... we learn from reflecting on experience.”

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk

