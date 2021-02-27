27 February 2021 18:45 IST

Why a BBA is a good option to pursue after school

Students are often wondering about the stream of study after class XII, especially since newer courses that combine traditional knowledge, newer technologies and even other disciplines are being introduced every year. One such course is BBA. Offered by several institutes, it is an excellent choice to pursue after school. Here’s why:

Flexibility of stream: This course is open to all, irrespective of their stream of study in classes XI and XII. The admission procedure is also far less stressful, as most colleges rely on the board exam results. A few have their own entrance exams.

Various specialisations: Students can select their specialisation from several options: Computer Applications, International Business, Banking and Insurance, Finance, Marketing or General. This offers an opportunity for employment in nearly all industries/sectors or even the government.

Advertising

Advertising

Combined knowledge: BBA takes a holistic approach to education and learning, as it combines business-related knowledge along with that which is specific to the specialisation. For example, a student opting for a specialisation in Computer Applications not only learns the working of the IT industry but also computer applications and programming.

Entrepreneurship: The course not only develops one’s knowledge and skills but also helps establish a network in the chosen field, which makes starting one’s own venture easier, manageable and achievable.

All in all, the BBA is a course that offers an amalgam of opportunities, holistic education, and the scope to pursue one’s dream.

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune.