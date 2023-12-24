Why it is all right to speak English with different accents

December 24, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST

A few days ago, I saw a video of Austrian-American actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger talking about hiring an accent removal coach at the start of his career to eliminate his thick Austrian accent. He remarked humorously, “I had an English coach, an acting coach, a speech coach, and an accent-removal coach, who has since passed away, but I should have otherwise gotten my money back.” The decision to hire the accent-removal coach stemmed from Hollywood producers and directors advising him that his strong Austrian accent might hinder his chances of becoming a leading actor. However, audiences loved his accent in films like Conan the Barbarian and The Terminator. During The Graham Norton Show, when the host praised Schwarzenegger for his accent, Schwarzenegger quipped, “Yeah, after 5,000 years (of practice).”

When I shared the video in a WhatsApp group, Dr. K Elango, a retired professor of English and the Secretary of the English Language Teachers’ Association of India (ELTAI), commented that English teachers should reconsider their emphasis on pronunciation and that an excessive focus on it could impede the learning process. This raises a pertinent and interesting perspective on language instruction.

Emphasis in pronunciation

In India and many other countries, English teachers often place excessive emphasis on pronunciation practice and accent reduction, leading learners to believe that speaking English with a British or American accent is necessary. Despite spending 14 years learning English in school, many students struggle to speak fluently and communicate effectively, primarily due to the overemphasis on pronunciation and grammar.

In this context, it is crucial to question why teachers are fixated on grammar and pronunciation. In the Indian context, educators, school administrators, politicians, and others do not recognise ‘English’ as their own. This ‘colonial hangover’ leads them to consider ‘British English’ as the epitome of purity and to equate English proficiency with intelligence. Teachers reinforce the myth that non-native English speakers should imitate native speakers and acquire their accent.

Contrary to this belief, learners of English as a second or foreign language do not need a British or American English accent to communicate fluently and effectively. What matters is intelligibility — speaking clearly and understandably. Effective communication is possible with a non-native accent, as long as the speech is comprehensible to listeners.

Of late, social media posts, including videos and reels, have been overly focused on pronunciation and grammar for English language learners. Teachers and trainers fixated on grammar and accent do not seem to understand how people learn new languages. Overemphasising grammar and pronunciation can hinder language learning, as the fear of making mistakes impedes fluency development.

Those who learn languages naturally do make mistakes in grammar and pronunciation initially, but their exposure to the language allows them to correct errors on their own, develop proficiency, and acquire the language. In the case of Schwarzenegger, it was not the coaching he received but his constant exposure to the language that facilitated his proficiency in English.

Recently, in response to my social media post exploring why the colonial game of “cricket” enjoys significant popularity in India and the entities responsible for its promotion, a friend and academic posed this question: “Who promotes the colonial language (English)?” In reply, I emphasised that English has evolved into a global language and that even countries untouched by British colonisation actively use the language, underscoring the notion that language holds power. I cautioned against equating English with cricket, as the latter is not a truly global game.

Change the approach

As a professional in English Language Teaching (ELT), I asserted that, from a global perspective, English is not perceived or treated as a colonial language. I aimed to disentangle English from the colonial framework, emphasising its status as a universally adopted means of communication. The potential pitfall of viewing English through a colonial lens arises when English teachers incorrectly equate Indian English, our own language and linguistic identity, with British English. This misconception results in an undue emphasis on British accents and perpetuates the concept of ‘native speakerism’. This, in turn, fosters the misleading belief that native speakers speak ‘perfect English’ and are better suited to teach the language, irrespective of the qualifications, expertise, and experience of non-native English speakers. It is high time the ELT community in India dispelled such myths.

Teachers of English in India should undergo a paradigm shift in their approach. It’s crucial for them to recognise that ‘Englishes’ are spoken diversely across the globe, with Indian English being a distinct variety, akin to British English and American English. To facilitate this shift, teachers should acquaint themselves with current research debunking misconceptions surrounding the notions of a “perfect accent” or “pure English”. In this evolving perspective, teachers should be open to accepting the following principles:

Everyone possesses an accent, which is an integral part of their identity. There is no need for individuals to feel ashamed of their own accent.

Accents are not categorised as good or bad, right or wrong. Drawing a parallel with Hindi spoken with different accents across different states in India, clarity and intelligibility determine the quality of an accent. For instance, when portraying a character in a play, imitating the accent associated with that role, such as the British King’s accent, can be considered good if executed effectively.

It is not necessary for non-native speakers of English to adopt a native speaker accent, as even among native speakers, there exists a variety of accents. English being a global language, teachers play a vital role in exposing learners to diverse English accents, fostering an understanding of the linguistic variations across the world. Let’s welcome and embrace ‘world Englishes’.

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk

