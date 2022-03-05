Climate change in the classroom

How can we leverage the power of the youth to find innovative solutions for the climate challenge?

How can we leverage the power of the youth to find innovative solutions for the climate challenge?

COVID-19 alone didn’t ensure that 2020 was an unprecedented year — it was also the hottest year on record, with atmospheric carbon dioxide levels reaching the highest ever, in the last 3.5 million years. A McKinsey insights study highlights that, by 2050, between 600 million and 1 billion people could possibly be impacted by lethal heatwaves. Several ecosystems around us are actually reaching their tipping points.

Youngsters, however, have shown remarkable gumption when it comes to raising their voices and pushing climate change to the foreground of global attention. They are teaching us that the onus of finding solutions to climate change is everyone’s responsibility and that we each have a role to play, and an important cause to champion. According to a recently concluded global survey, youngsters globally see climate change as the most critically important challenge we face today. The report says that, while 78% of young Indians feel equipped to battle climate change issues, only 60% have had a chance to participate actively in climate action. How then can we leverage the power of our youth to influence future generations, transform their unique resilience into sustainable resolve and find innovative solutions for the climate challenge?

In the curriculum

Building a curriculum that creates awareness in students, which simultaneously catalyses them into mindful action to combat climate issues, is now required more than ever. For many years, Indian schools have had Environmental Studies (EVS) as a mandatory subject across primary and secondary grades. However, other than an occasional mention of environment-related topics in the syllabus, there is no learning continuum or progressive gradation of relevant climate change-specific content across school education. According to the Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report by UNESCO, climate change is not yet sufficiently integrated into the education framework, and only 50% of countries in the world emphasise the subject in their national-level laws, policies or teaching plans.

Climate education should be given the same importance as Maths or Science and needs a defined focus for effective and sustainable learner outcomes. With the emergence of ‘green jobs’ and a growing awareness around environmentally-conscious businesses, schools and especially teachers play a pivotal role in curating the right climate education curriculum and allowing students to explore topics such as environmental stewardship, wisdom, and ethics. Climate change is an intergenerational concern and an innovative curriculum will build the necessary 21st century skills required for students to think mindfully about the crisis and come up with sustainable solutions.

Resources for teachers

Climate change is complex and educators may find it quite daunting to create a curriculum at the first instance. For teachers and schools to get it right, they must focus on relevant age-appropriate content, an immersive and experiential methodology/lesson plans, and, most importantly, a scientifically graded curriculum with specific learning outcomes. In the digital age, exciting resources are available online that supports teachers in bringing complex topics such as sustainability and climate crisis into the classroom through webinars, podcasts, and some fun interactive challenges. These help both students and educators address climate change and related challenges through the medium of arts, education and English language.

Education and climate change have a compelling connection. Climate education helps students cultivate a culture of mindfulness as well as a sense of ownership and commitment to the climate crisis.

The writer is Director South India, British Council