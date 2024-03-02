Why international exposure is important in hospitality education

March 02, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

Hospitality is a global industry, catering to people from diverse cultural backgrounds, languages, and traditions. In today’s interconnected world, international exposure has become a crucial aspect of hospitality education, providing students with valuable experiences and skills that go beyond traditional classroom learning such as:

Cultural exposure

Experiencing international environments allows students to encounter diverse cultures and traditions and develop a deeper appreciation and sensitivity towards different cultures. Engaging with individuals from various origins facilitates the cultivation of a global perspective, a crucial attribute in the hospitality industry, where guests from all corners of the globe converge.

Language proficiency

Being able to communicate effectively with guests in their native language can lead to enhanced guest experiences. International exposure gives students the opportunity to learn and practise different languages, making them more sought-after and versatile in the competitive global job market.

Adaptability and flexibility

Working or studying abroad challenges students to adapt to new environments, customs, and ways of life. These experiences instill in them the virtues of flexibility and open-mindedness, which hold immense value in an ever-evolving industry like hospitality.

Networking

Building a global network of contacts is beneficial for future career prospects. Through international exposure, students can forge connections with industry experts and potential employers across the globe, unlocking access to thrilling job prospects.

Communication skills

Effective communication serves as the foundation of the hospitality industry. International exposure enriches students’ cross-cultural communication abilities, empowering them to engage with individuals from various backgrounds, comprehend their requirements, and deliver personalised service.

Best practices

Experiencing hospitality education in different countries exposes students to diverse approaches in hospitality management and service standards. This enables them to acquire valuable insights into various best practices, operational models, and service excellence concepts.

Hands-on experience

Many hospitality programmes offer internships and practical training opportunities as part of their international exposure initiatives. Through such hands-on experiences, students have the chance to work in real-world hospitality settings, applying theoretical knowledge and gaining valuable insights from seasoned professionals in the field.

Global prospects

In a globally competitive job market, employers value candidates with a diverse cultural background and international experience. Such students are more likely to have a competitive edge over others and be able to secure opportunities for international placements and career growth.

Leadership skills

Working in multicultural environments challenges students to develop leadership and teamwork skills. Managing diverse teams requires strong leadership capabilities and a high level of emotional intelligence, attributes that are honed through international exposure.

Personal growth

Studying abroad for hospitality education pushes students outside their comfort zone, promoting personal growth, independence, and self-confidence. Navigating unfamiliar territory helps them mature both personally and professionally.

International exposure plays a pivotal role in shaping well-rounded and competent professionals in an industry that thrives on cultural diversity and global interconnectedness. Today, hospitality education with an international focus is not just an option but a necessity for those seeking to excel in this dynamic field.

The writer is Director of Operations and Student Affairs at Les Roches Crans-Montana.

