Language for social change

Why integrating global issues into English Language Teaching and going beyond the textbook is becoming increasingly important

Some actors use the medium to create awareness about social issues and make viewers think. Similarly, teachers too have a social responsibility. They teach not only a particular subject assigned to them, but also enable students to think and act. As linguist, activist and one of the most influential modern thinkers Noam Chomsky says “If you think there is a serious problem and you know that you can do something about it, then, it follows on simple ethical grounds that you should do what you can do — which means become an activist.”

Versatile roles

There have been debates on whether English language teachers (ELTs) should teach only the language and thus enable students to become proficient in it, or whether they have a greater role to play — should teachers discuss real-world issues and help students become aware of what is happening around them? Should ELTs enable students to become critical thinkers and, thus, agents of social change? For example, should teachers discuss how the Corona pandemic has affected the lives and livelihood of thousands of people across the country, and whether governments have failed to protect the lives of ordinary people? Is it important to include various social and global issues in ELT?

A few years ago, I found an interesting article about human rights violation and thought that it would serve as a useful resource in the English classroom. I discussed including it in an English language coursebook with a group of teachers at a workshop. Most felt that it would help develop students’ thinking skills and instil a sense of social responsibility.

In the past, English language teachers thought that their role was limited to teaching grammar, pronunciation, poems, essays, short stories, and preparing students for exams. The question of discussing real-world issues such as poverty, caste discrimination, human rights,and thus making students think beyond the textbook was never raised or considered important. Most of us who teach English as a second or foreign language now are products of such a pedagogical system. Now, the need is to focus on developing critical thinking skills, instilling a sense of social responsibility and preparing students for life. The Global Issues Special Interest Group of the International Association of Teachers English as a Foreign Language (IATEFL) “provides a forum among ELT practitioners to stimulate awareness and understanding of global issues to exchange ideas on integrating peace education, human rights education, development education, and environmental education into English language teaching”. The Japan Association for Language Teaching (JALT) also has an SIG called “Global Issues in Language Education” and publishes a regular newsletter.

The resource book, Integrating Global Issues in the Creative English language Classroom: With reference to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, edited by Alan Maley and Nik Peachey covers topics such as poverty, food security, gender equality, climate change, access to justice, and inclusive and sustainable industrialisation. The objectives are to help students develop critical thinking skills and creativity, and increase awareness of various issues and thus help them become real global citizens.

Expert views

Recently, I contacted Maley and Peachey to ask about the role of ESL/EFL teachers in promoting global issues? Maley responded, “A growing number of ELT professionals have come to believe that language teachers are more than just teachers of language. Through what they teach and their attitudes and practices, they have an enduring influence on the future attitudes and personalities of their students. Basically, teachers of English are not just language instructors: they are educators with a responsibility to future generations.” Peachey agreed with Maley that “The future belongs to our students and they need to be able to develop their awareness and voice their views on issues, which will have a huge impact on their lives. The global dominance of English as a means of international communication can help students extend the reach of their voice and give them access to broader channels of information”.

Maley also felt that teachers could be role models for students “showing them, through their own actions and behaviours, how important these issues are and how even individuals can have an impact. They can also incorporate activities that involve students thinking critically about the world they live in and the human abuse of it. Given the abundance of material about global issues on the Internet these days, they can also engage students in small research projects using the internet as a resource.”

Peachey says that teachers can look for content related to global issues and make students aware of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. “Teachers need to help students understand that they can have a voice in the future of their planet and show them ways that they can get involved in a responsible way.”

The author is an ELT resource person, teacher educator and columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk