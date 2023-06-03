  • Encourage use of experiments, debates, hands on activities, field trips projects and team work thus making the classroom joyful and interesting.
  • Connects the students to real world and allows them to relate to their learning, thus keeping them engaged in their own learning.
  • The educator’s focus shifts from the content to the process. He/she encourages and motivates the students and creates room for them to explore, make mistakes and relearn.
  • The students master skills and concepts and learn to research, analyse and interpret data.
  • Retention of concepts learnt is better and more as the learning is self-directed.
  • Students learn collaboration, and communication and to present their results and findings as a team. Not only does it encourage peer learning but also the use of different forms of expressions to present their result.