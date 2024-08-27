Why IAS needs to be more specialised

Former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta has been convicted in several cases of irregularities committed in the award of captive coal blocks to companies. He was chairperson of a screening committee that awarded the coal blocks to applicant companies without following the guidelines. The IAS association and many of his colleagues, individually, have come out in the open testifying to his character and integrity and argued that he should not have been convicted since he did not financially benefit and, hence, there was no corruption.

Further, a senior IAS officer could not be expected to master the minutiae, they argue. Many agencies, officials and state governments involved in the process of scrutinising the applications did not do their due diligence.

Comment | In good faith?

Laws have since been amended to ensure that an official can be prosecuted only if he stood to gain materially. Gupta’s convictions rest on old laws that criminalise official action leading to illegal monetary gain for others without advancing public interest.

But Gupta’s conviction raises a question: Would a civil servant who had spent a lifetime in administrations relating to operating and managing coal mines, power plants and steel plants have been on top of the situation that Gupta apparently wasn’t? Would a specialist have easily and quickly needled the lapses?

Diverse or all over the place?

The generalist system of IAS often throws up bewildering career graphs — a few years in Labour Ministry, some in shipping, a few more in power and fisheries, and finally tourism and retirement. As India grows and becomes a highly sophisticated economy employing cutting edge technology across sectors, shouldn’t India’s decision-making and policy-setting officials have specialised knowledge of their departments? The answer may well be yes, given that one of the key foundational requirements of the IAS is practically redundant.

Independent India needed the steel frame. After the unification of princely states and British-ruled provinces, India’s leaders needed a nation-building agency since forces driving apart the constituent elements of India were still strong. The British-era civil service system was retained but with Indians who could think nationally and in national interest while administering the country.

But that is no more a big requirement. The Indian political and economic system has matured and acquired a unified identity. India hangs together and moves together on its own steam, and doesn’t require a bureaucracy for that.

A generalist but cherry-picked elite corps administering a nation is not uniquely Indian though. Singapore, for instance, chooses its future administrators and sends the best to Harvard University for training.

Even in the private sector, generalists occupy top positions in highly specialised companies. Take John Rice, for instance. He has served in top positions in GE’s divisions that are at the cutting edge of engineering. The only college degree Rice has, as per his LinkedIn profile, is a BA in History from Hamilton College in the USA.

Technocrats in India’s officialdom acknowledge that IAS officers are very bright, typically. They are sharp, ask the right questions to experts, and develop their knowledge quickly.

The IAS officer is not just a master of the government system. He knows all the rules and regulations as well as the nuances of how government works. But he also knows how to beat the system in its own game.

An early posting of an IAS officer is the District Collector where, before he or she has turned 30, the IAS officer learns to navigate all the rules and gets things done. It’s often his or her first taste of government in its entirety and becomes a training ground for how to move the government machinery.

Technocrats also acknowledge that the IAS is a fraternity. The IAS officer has a network and can call in favours from his friends and colleagues in other departments to get things done.

The IAS officer often knows his or her limitations and, especially in highly specialised agencies, is wise enough to serve an ornamental function while letting the domain experts come close to making decisions and setting policies. But the officer makes the difference in terms of having the larger perspective of society, state and nation. The specialist is often bogged down in rules and develops fixed ideas.

Domain experts in civil service

The fundamental premise of the IAS selection process may be valid today too: To draw in bright young people who have a keen grasp of India’s history, political and governance systems, as well as current needs and challenges. The interview is designed to assess the personality of the candidate so she can be a leader. The IAS officer is expected to be a leader from day 1 of starting service.

But the IAS is not a purely administrative service. It sets and implements policy although generalists argue that in practically all sectors higher positions are more administrative and managerial. The Vice-Chancellor of a university may be a well-regarded professor of economics. But as V-C he has to administer a range of departments and faculties.

Various specialised all-India services have always served the country. The IAS today draws bright engineers, doctors, accountants, lawyers and others. D. Subba Rao’s early college education was in physics. But, later in life as an IAS officer, he studied economics formally and went on to have a distinguished career as Reserve Bank of India Governor although the current Governor, Shaktikanta Das, is a history major. T.V. Somanathan who is slated to take over as Cabinet Secretary is a trained finance professional.

Today, specialists are secretaries in space, atomic energy, science and technology, and earth sciences. The chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ex-Officio Secretary of the Department of Science and Chairman of Space Commission. Why can’t agriculture, fisheries, health, shipping, education or even public works departments have their own IAS type corps?

The tenures of a typical IAS officer are too short to develop real depth and knowledge that would support the formulation of best policies and their implementation. Instead of a lateral entry to IAS that was botched by a recruitment process that declared them as “single” posts and denied reservations, developing specialised IAS branches may be a more workable and long-term solution.

Specialists and scams

Meanwhile, among the guidelines that were proven to have been violated in the coal scam was that the applicant companies were not evaluated and ranked on who fulfilled the various criteria and benchmarks. For instance, in one of the cases, the end use of a coal block was a steel plant. The rules say that the steel plant should be able to turn out 1 lakh tonnes of steel a year and the company that was awarded the coal block just did not have this capacity plant and wasn’t going to be increasing its capacity to that level anytime soon. This would have been unearthed by a proper techno-commercial scrutiny.

The rules say that the net worth of the applying companies applying for award of coal blocks should count in the ranking but, in one case, at least, the company had overstated its net worth and not supplied the annual statements of accounts to support its claims. Submitting these statements was a minimum eligibility requirement and not fulfilling it should lead to cancellation of the application, as per rules. Despite this, the company was awarded the coal block.

In defence of Gupta, it has been said that he, as chairman, was not the only decision-maker and that many other agencies, state governments and sections and departments were given the responsibility of evaluating the applications. And the number of applications was so high that he couldn’t have possibly evaluated each of them.

Courts have thrown out this argument. They have held that the non-compliance of guidelines was deliberate. And the award of a coal block was a highly important decision on the use of national resources.

It may well be that coal or broader energy specialists heading the department would not have prevented a coal scam. The problem was not lack of expertise. But it is possible their professional pride would have been a deterrent against staying silent. Easy familiarity with techno-commercial evaluation of a steel plant would be a welcome skill set in today’s Coal Secretary.