Why Hybrid Engineering will be the future of the domain

Hybrid Engineering is nothing but bringing multidisciplinary studies into the domain of engineering. At its core, it unites core fields such as Mechanical, Electrical, Civil Engineering and applies intelligent automation layer through AI, computer, and Robotics Engineering.

Real-world examples

The rise of hybrid engineering can be illustrated by real-world examples that demonstrate the significant impact of interdisciplinary collaboration. Consider the aerospace industry, where companies like Ricardo, in collaboration with Pratt & Whitney Canada, are innovating advanced hybrid-electric propulsion technology for next generation aircraft. This effort integrates Mechanical Engineering’s knowledge of structural mechanics alongside the complex Electrical Engineering’s power systems, as well as the sophisticated control algorithms of AI and Computer Engineering.

Another example is the creation of hybrid and electric vehicles in the automotive industry. Vehicles, like the Toyota Prius, underscore the necessity of bridging different engineering disciplines to tackle complex issues like energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. This interdisciplinary approach not only enhances the vehicle design but also contributes to reducing carbon emissions.

The emergence of hybrid engineering has fundamentally changed the way problems are viewed and solved. It helps break down the barriers that traditionally impeded the development of new ideas, and creates a space that allows for collaboration and the exchange of knowledge. Since the boundaries of disciplines have become blurred, the significance of encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration is crucial. Engineering education, today, is increasingly focused on projects that are team-based and resemble the real-world of interdisciplinary collaboration. Here are some ways through which institutions can foster this collaborative spirit:

Mixed Plantation Approach: Imagine an engineering school where disciplines don’t sit apart but are interwoven, like a mixed plantation. Energy Systems Engineering courses combine ideas from Electrical, Mechanical and Environmental disciplines to address real-world problems such as designing sustainable energy solutions.

Interdisciplinary labs: Establishing cross-disciplinary labs or a “Smart City Technology” lab will bring together Civil, Electrical, and Computer engineers to design intelligent transportation systems and energy-efficient buildings.

Hybrid Engineering mindset: To fully harness its potential, academia and industry must foster an environment that prioritises flexibility, curiosity, and collaboration among engineers. Encouraging engineers from different backgrounds to collaborate across disciplinary lines, while remaining open-minded towards novel ideas and methodologies will foster innovative thought.

Hybrid engineering is an indispensable way of solving today’s complex challenges and to innovate and shape our world too. It opens doors to future engineers and offers unlimited possibilities in creating a better future.

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology Pune.