Why Higher Education Institutes must encourage patent filing

December 02, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

A patent is a vital intellectual property right that safeguards new inventions and non-obvious discoveries. It is crucial for academia, research, start-ups, and industries to prioritise patents as a means to foster innovation. To achieve this, experienced researchers and faculty members must take the lead in raising awareness about patents or intellectual property rights (IPR) during their initial interactions with students and researchers.

Guiding young researchers through the patent filing process is crucial due to the numerous advantages of holding patents. Beyond bestowing inventors with public acclaim, patents bolster their credentials and open the doors to prestigious global institutions. For aspiring entrepreneurs, patents are valuable assets that can help them attract investments, boost market value, and entice both customers and shareholders. Patents significantly impact diverse realms, from research output to educational standards, even influencing recruitment decisions and employee performance evaluations.

Role of mentors

In academic and research institutions, where researchers are encouraged to publish in prestigious journals and conferences, filing patents can be simplified. Queries arising during research, such as novelty and impact, could serve as potential claims for patent filing. Mentors should guide researchers to consider patent applications early, which can later be transferred to their parent organisations.

For India to further its technological advancement, higher education institutions (HEIs) should mandate at least one patent for Master’s degrees and two for Ph.D. scholars. Additionally, the number of patents could be a key criterion for start-ups applying for government grants. Academic environments should either establish active IP cells with qualified staff, including patent attorneys, or seek assistance from reputable external agencies that must not only help in patent filing but also aid in marketing the innovations and securing royalties for the institution.

It is crucial to inform students and young researchers about the option of filing provisional patents. If a research proposal holds significant potential for implementation, a provisional patent application can be filed with incomplete specifications. Within 12 months, a complete specification must follow, as dates are critical in this process.

While inventors can file patents individually, the guidance of patent attorneys is invaluable. These professionals ensure patenting ideas are comprehensive and effectively capture the essence of the invention. Patents entail techno-legal language, combining technical and legal terminologies, necessitating expert assistance.

India’s progress in becoming a knowledge-based economy relies on the integration of research, start-ups, academia, and industry. Encouraging the pursuit of patents and IPs will attract young innovators and drive the development of cutting-edge technologies and globally competitive products. Data from 2022 indicates revenue generation of ₹667.49 crores from patents, illustrating a steady progression in recent years. As India emerges as one of the world’s premier knowledge-based economies with a thriving start-up ecosystem, patents are crucial for transforming innovative ideas into practical solutions and products.

The writer is Professor, Department of ECE, MBC College of Engineering, Peermade and Joint Secretary, IIT Madras Alumni Association.