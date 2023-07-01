Why Fintech should be combined with Liberal Arts

July 01, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The post-COVID era has highlighted the need for innovative and accessible financial solutions, especially for underserved communities. By bringing a human-centred approach to finance, individuals with a liberal arts background can create products that are user-friendly and have a real impact on people’s financial lives.

Liberal arts education offers a well-rounded education that includes critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills, along with training in specific fields. These skills are highly sought after in the fast-moving fintech industry, where technological innovations and regulatory landscapes are constantly changing. Let’s look at some examples that pronounce how a blend of liberal arts and fintech can provide an edge:

A human-centred approach to product design and customer experience: Understanding of human behaviour and social dynamics from a liberal arts education can inform the design of financial products and services that better meet the needs and preferences of customers. A case study of a fintech company that integrated liberal arts perspectives into product design can be seen in the example of SoFi. The company, which offers student loan refinancing and personal loans, puts a strong emphasis on understanding the unique needs and motivations of its target audience, which includes recent graduates and young professionals. (Source: Forbes)

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills: The Future of Work: A Journey to 2022, a report by PwC found that critical thinking and problem-solving skills were among the top skills required in the fintech industry, along with adaptability and creativity. The case study of Roostify is an example. The company, which offers a platform for streamlining the mortgage lending process, was founded by a team of liberal arts graduates who used their critical thinking and problem-solving skills to identify inefficiencies in the mortgage lending process and develop a solution to address them. (Source: TechCrunch)

Effective communication and collaboration: Liberal arts education often focuses on developing strong communication skills, including the ability to effectively communicate technical information to a non-technical audience. The same PwC report cited above found that effective communication and collaboration were among the top soft skills required in the fintech industry, along with emotional intelligence and leadership.

Diverse perspectives and innovative solutions: A liberal arts background can bring unique perspectives, leading to the development of new and innovative solutions. For example, individuals with a background in economics and a passion for fintech can help drive innovation and growth in the post-COVID era. Like Affirm, which offers alternative lending solutions. Founded by a team with backgrounds in technology, finance, and law, this diversity of perspectives has helped it develop innovative and effective solutions for the alternative lending space. (Source: Affirm)

Digital literacy and technical skills: Many liberal arts programmes now include courses in digital literacy and technology, providing students with the technical skills needed to succeed in the fintech industry. McKinsey & Co.’s Diversity Matters report found that companies with a diverse and inclusive workforce were more likely to drive innovation and have better financial performance.

These examples and reports provide evidence of the importance of a blend of liberal arts and fintech in the post-COVID era.

The writer is the Director of Fintech at Augustana University, South Dakota, the U.S.

