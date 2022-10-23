Why Environmental Studies needs to be a part of the curriculum

Environmental Studies is also about understanding the myriad complex relationships between people and the environment. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Can we blame a child when he/she mindlessly flicks a wrapper onto the roadside or outside a car window? Suppose our children don’t know how they’re connected to the different elements of an ecosystem and how their actions have the power to affect the world at large. Then we can’t expect them to act in a conscious and environment-friendly way. This is where Environmental Studies comes in.

Environmental Studies is not just learning about pollution, climate change, and other day-to-day problems that we struggle with but also about understanding the myriad complex relationships between people and the environment. The pandemic’s aftermath reminded us of how our actions have impacted biodiversity. We must, however, improve and learn from our mistakes.

Strategy for integration

Climate change and environmental sustainability lessons can be a useful strategy to integrate the SDGs and the UN climate agenda into the overall curriculum. In fact, environmental education offers many opportunities to take learning outside the classroom and into the natural world, giving students an enjoyable, interactive experience. For instance, schools can host engaging gardening activities to teach students and lay the basis for sustainability in one’s life.

The demand for resources rises along with the human population. As a result, the ecosystem comes under ever-increasing strain. Though technology has made it easier for us to serve larger populations, we still need to teach youngsters the value of preserving the balance of nature. The multidisciplinary nature of Environmental Studies, which encompasses social, cultural, physical, and biological topics, further emphasises its importance in the curriculum. Solutions to environmental issues too have socio-political and economic ramifications.

All these learnings will be significantly more efficient and long-lasting when kids can connect fundamental scientific ideas to the real world. Understanding how certain substances are detrimental to marine life and subsequently affect our food supply is one example. Learning about how natural resources and flora and fauna react to environmental changes to discovering the crucial role of the environment in cultures and customs in another.

Children will be able to brainstorm solutions for current environmental issues and have a better understanding of how policies are created if they understand the origins of these issues. Debating such issues will encourage teamwork in the classroom, encourage out-of-the-box thinking and raise awareness of aspects such as using renewable energy resources. Not only will all this make the environment an essential part of every decision-making process but also enable us to switch to a green and sustainable lifestyle.

Today’s youngster do not have to be yet another generation battling climate change and global warming. We can inspire them to be leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who place the environment at the heart of development. Given the broad range of subjects it covers, Environmental Studies can be an enjoyable and intriguing component of the curriculum.

The writer is the CEO of Grow-Trees.com