Why education should be decentralised

August 26, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Recently, the Karnataka State Government announced its decision to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) and to replace it with a new state education policy (SEP) from the next academic year. The state’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the government took the decision after a thorough examination of various aspects of the NEP. A year ago, the Tamil Nadu State Government too constituted a committee to devise a unique state education policy and the committee, after a period of extension, is expected to submit its report in September 2023. In this context, it is crucial to critically analyse the NEP and to consider the adverse consequences associated with the centralisation of education and the need to transition to a more decentralised one.

What it means

“Decentralisation of education”, in this context, denotes the process through which power to formulate policies and make decisions is transferred from the central government to state governments, empowering the latter to independently determine education policies, administration, curriculum and assessment. In 2020, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) was renamed Ministry of Education (MoE) and a new apex body, National Education Commission (NEC), was created with the Prime Minister as its head. Once in the State list, Education was later moved to the Concurrent list. Now it is seen as an attempt to transfer it to the Union list, potentially diminishing the authority and autonomy of individual states. India is a union of states and its Constitution establishes a federal framework for governance. This signifies that education should not be centralised, as this would contravene the Constitution and might adversely impact the quality of education. The drive for uniformity can stifle innovation and efficiency, while autonomy serves as the cornerstone of achievement.

The topic of decentralising education is gaining international attention. Decentralisation offers numerous advantages, including the ability to reflect local priorities, foster community involvement, enhance quality, and increase efficiency. A parallel can be drawn with Canada, a federal nation akin to India, where education has been extensively decentralised. Remarkably, Canada lacks a national-level education ministry, with each province maintaining its distinct education system. For instance, Alberta’s Ministry of Education, known as Alberta Education, is held up as one of the world’s premier education systems. However, this doesn’t imply that what works well for that province would necessarily apply to any Indian state.

I have, earlier, written about the necessity for the education sector to possess the same level of independence as the judiciary. In India, regrettably, education remains under governmental control, leading to potential threats to academic freedom. The National Education Policy (NEP) stands as a symbol of centralisation. Although it articulates its aim to “transform the Indian education system by making it more inclusive, accessible, and equitable, with a strong focus on vocational education and 21st-century skills”, it is not without its drawbacks. Often, uncritical minds, enticed by lofty phrases such as multilingual education, holistic and adaptable curriculum, equitable access, and technology integration, laud the NEP without fully comprehending its ramifications.

Risks of centralisation

Understanding the associated risks of centralisation is crucial. The party in power can use the NEP to impose its ideology and potentially “communalise” education. Recently, the Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, Gujarat introduced a value-added course in “Sanatan literature” for first-year undergraduate English literature students in line with the National Education Policy 2020 framework, which promotes exposure to the Indian knowledge system. The course focuses on the Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads, with the intent to enhance students’ critical thinking abilities. Critics, however, interpret this move as an effort to communalise education.

In recent times, the centre has made multiple attempts to distort history by excising certain chapters concerning Mughal history and revising textbooks to eliminate references to Mahatma Gandhi’s stance against Hindu nationalism and the religious riots in Gujarat. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) expunged pivotal topics like Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, the origin of life on Earth, human evolution and heredity, the Industrial Revolution, climate change, and monsoons. Could this signal an intent to undermine scientific temper and rational thinking?

While the NEP affirms that “private schools may be free to set their fees, but they shall not increase school fees arbitrarily”, the introduction of redundant entrance and exit exams for various courses fosters the growth of coaching centres and the commercialisation of education in the nation. Summarily, the NEP can be encapsulated within three overarching principles: Centralisation, Communalisation, and Commercialisation.

Specific requirements

Education should be contextualised. State governments play a pivotal role in revamping the curriculum and ensuring that education aligns with the specific requirements of local communities. Unencumbered by central interference, state administrations can deliver quality education. Each Indian state possesses a distinct identity, characterised by a unique history and culture, featuring both glorious and oppressive pasts. The caste system has unjustly deprived millions of individuals of education opportunities, further exacerbating the gap between the rich and the poor. This has perpetuated advantages for the privileged, while marginalising the underprivileged.

A significant portion of the population still continues to be denied social justice, resulting in subpar educational outcomes for individuals hailing from socially and economically marginalised backgrounds. The core committee should consider this ugly reality while working on areas such as curriculum development, the integration of education and modern science, technology-driven education, private sector involvement, research initiatives, and the cultivation of life skills.

Education must remain free from political influences. State Education Policies (SEPs) should excel beyond the benchmarks set by the National Education Policy across all dimensions. The primary focus should be on identifying systemic issues and presenting effective solutions for educational reform. Citizens of each state possess the right to demand improved education policies from their respective governments. Committee members entrusted with crafting educational policies should approach reforms with an open-minded perspective and a resolute determination to remain unaffected by political pressures.

(Views expressed are personal)

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk