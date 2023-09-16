Why Edge Computing can be the next big career opportunity

September 16, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Over the last decade, the number of connected devices and the data generated by them has grown exponentially. It is widely estimated that the number of connected devices will likely triple from 10 billion in 2020 to 30 billion in 2030. Not surprisingly, these connected devices will generate unprecedented volumes of data, with some estimates believing it to be in the range of 60-80 zettabytes. This will only be increase further with the widespread adoption of 5G networks.

However, at some point, networks and infrastructure have not been able to keep pace, necessitating an alternate approach that did not involve sending voluminous device-generated data to a centralised centre. Hence, the industry has embraced Edge Computing, as the need for real-time data processing has driven the shift of computational power from the cloud to the edge.

Simply put, Edge Computing is an agglomeration of technologies like IoT, Networking and Data Analytics to help bring applications closer to data sources like connected devices and sensors. Edge Computing looks to shift data processing and decision making to the network edge to enable faster processing of data. This is particularly useful for data-intensive computing, which requires a near real-time response. Apart from reducing response times, Edge Computing can also help significantly reduce network costs leading to greater efficiency

Requirements

As Edge Computing covers everything from hardware to cloud, the skills required are quite diverse. First, it is imperative to have great programming skills in C and C++ to write hardware optimised code and Python or C++ to enable data algorithms to run on the edge. Second, it requires programmers to have a well-thought-out approach about how they will handle data and communication with the cloud and varied servers. This requires an in-depth understanding of communication technologies like WiFi BLE, LORA, Zigbee and 5G and network topologies like Mesh networking.

Students who are keen on exploring a career in Edge Computing should either opt for a B.Tech in CSE with specialisation in IoT or a B.Tech. in ECE,CE which helps build capabilities specifically on the hardware side. However, these are only the building blocks to help start one’s career. It is essential to stay updated by obtaining certifications for specific vendors and their products, like the AWS Edge certification or the Microsoft Edge Managed certification. One also needs to integrate the principles of Artificial Intelligence, CyberSecurity and DevOps to stay ahead of the game.

Bright prospects

Going forward, the demand for Edge Computing skills will only continue to grow and be intrinsically tied to the growth in IoT adoption. Typical jobs roles will span both hardware and software and will include profiles such as Edge Application Developer, Edge Networking Specialist, Edge Architect, Consultant (Edge Computing/IoT) and Hardware Design Engineer. Hardware manufacturers are looking to create specialised hardware, network equipment and storage while enterprises look to develop software applications to process the data and convert it into useful insights for real time decision making.

The writer is Senior Director and Head of Hi-Tech, Happiest Minds Technologies.