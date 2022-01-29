The human interaction in ed-tech

29 January 2022 16:50 IST

Despite digital learning gaining prominence, the importance of one-on-one guidance and mentorship to students, persists

As education moved online in the wake of the pandemic, it caused a setback in the human element required in education. Many ed-tech platforms focused on creating high-end technology for better experience but this could not replace the need for human connection. Content is available in abundance but students need to be able to distinguish between consumable and non-consumable. This can be bridged by the appointment of teachers and mentors who help create personalised learning solutions. Studies show that mentorship plays an important role in student growth and development.

Guidance matters

Mentors who act as counsellors/guides provide the required assistance to students in a relatable way. They do not necessarily have to be teachers but can be in the same age group as the students, which allows them to relate to the concerns. This 1:1 mentoring not only focuses on the technical side but also enhances human interaction outside the realm of the student-teacher relationship.

Mentors who are updated with current trends and needs of the evolving education system are able to ensure that the student stays on track with course content and receives the materials and guidance required. Since the focus is on personalisation, a customised and efficient learning solution is created taking into account the student’s strengths and weaknesses.

Not only does this model help with tracking student performance in terms of academics, it can also help the growth of their personality and develop communication skills and a positive mindset. Individual mentorship can guide a student to achieve his/her goals and aspirations.

As students return to the campuses, hybrid learning will be the new model. This means technology will be synced with offline learning. This will ensure that students receive the best of both worlds.

The writer is the Co-Founder and Director, Zell Education.