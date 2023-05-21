Why do we need to be flexible mentally and intellectually?

May 21, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

One of the joys of having a pet is not just watching your little family member’s playful antics, but also having the opportunity to learn from those. I have written about our cat before in this column, about how his curiosity reminded me to always remain curious, to nourish my mind, and to feed my learning. Today, let me discuss another quality of his: flexibility, something we often associate with cats. And how relevant it is to stay flexible.

I often see my cat sleeping in the most absurd postures, contorting his body in strange ways, yet blissfully comfortable. He’s blessed with the natural ability to be flexible effortlessly and this is what helps him get around, chase insects and birds and have fun in his little feline world.

The human world needs flexibility too. I’m not referring to just the bodily flexibility that regular exercise or yoga helps us with, but also the mental and intellectual flexibility we need to function effectively in the workplace. The first question we need to ask ourselves is: Are we flexible? Or do we get too attached to our way of seeing things and, in the process, become inflexible?

Constant questioning

I have always believed that I’m fairly flexible. I have been part of teams. I have agreed to team decisions and am fairly non-controversial when it comes to adapting to change. Is that what flexibility is, however?

ADVERTISEMENT

A flexible mindset is one that constantly questions itself and analyses its surroundings and the way it responds to those. This process ensures growth, development, and evolution. When you join an organisation and become a member of a team, the instinct is to agree, concede and do as the others say. This is because of your relative inexperience; it may even be all right to continue in this mode for a couple of months. However, as time passes, it becomes important to study the surroundings, grasp and understand the way your workplace functions, and accordingly alter your behaviour and responses. This altering process gains maturity, as you grow older, as you educate yourself, as your responsibilities grow. Slowly, as part of your evolution, you would know how to adapt to new colleagues, new strategies and priorities, to new roles even.

A flexible individual thrives in change and is not afraid to try out roles and responsibilities that seem daunting and new at first. This can be linked to a steady confidence in oneself and one’s abilities, coupled with the willingness to learn. An inflexible person is often insecure and closed to change. There is constant self-doubt and also a tendency to question well-meaning intentions. This leads to friction and poor team play, which end up affecting job performance.

It is possible to develop a flexible mindset by ensuring we persevere and persist even during times of crisis. Perseverance is strongly connected to survival and only a strong, flexible individual can survive in tough environments. This explains why animals are flexible because their flexibility helps them persevere and fight dangers in the wild. This explains why my cat is such a contortionist too.

The last few years have brought in a lot of focus on a flexible workplace, flexible working hours, and so on. Employees are increasingly asking the workplace to give them increased flexibility. But this flexibility means little if we, as employees, cannot give back to the organisation a flexible and willing mindset that will help it succeed as well.

Anupama Raju is a poet, novelist, translator and literary journalist. She’s also a communications professional and works at UST, a leading digital services company. Views expressed are personal. @anupamaraju