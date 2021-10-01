How CAD-savvy are you?

01 October 2021 10:53 IST

Why do aspiring engineers need to keep abreast of trends in Computer Aided Design?

CAD or Computer-Aided Design is a method or technique in which computing technology is used to design and serve a variety of fields and industries for a holistic approach to design and manufacture systems. Facilitating 2D and 3D diagrams and allowing the system to manipulate it without errors is what makes CAD revolutionary. According to many surveys, the CAD market is set to grow exponentially in the next few years.

Being fluent in CAD is one of the most important things for aspiring engineers. Some factors that they must remember are:

Easier designing and troubleshooting: During the early stages of the designing procedure, CAD helps in outlining ideas and analyses the whole scenario for the best outcomes possible. So, its use eliminates the necessity of drawing human-made blueprints and the over-long process of redesigns for a dummy run. Also, for an aspiring mechanical engineer, pinpointing flaws, errors and inconsistencies might get tricky to locate and rectify, but will become easier to troubleshoot with CAD.

Processing simulations: Today, everyone in every field loves simulation and dummy runs. A design must take a dummy run before put up for the actual field functioning. CAD provides a graphic simulation of a constructed machine’s real-time performance. Real-life prototype building and giving it dummy runs are expensive and time-consuming for an engineer.

Quality control and approval: The benefits of simulations and avoiding poor functionality in the field help the engineers to keep a check on the product quality. The performance graph is maintained through CAD and also helps to tick the boxes of high-tension performance monitoring and the required maintenances. Also, quality and accuracy are kept in check through this automated approach. Rectifying last-minute changes is less time consuming.

With automation and technological advances increasing by leaps and bounds, knowledge of CAD will help aspiring engineers showcase their excellence.

The writer is Director and Dean, Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune