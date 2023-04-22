Why DIY curriculum should be introduced early

April 22, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST

As the name suggests, Do It Yourself (DIY) is a skill-based curriculum that is being implemented across India. It is a well-structured and graded programme that helps develop competencies in knowledge, skills, and values through need-based life activities. Students are exposed to various technical skills, hands-on experiential learning, practical and conceptual knowledge and the multiple uses of basic tools available in their immediate environment. Thus, doing helps them gain a higher-order understanding of how things work.

Apart from learning different handicrafts such as felt and foam craft, weaving, and printing, students also learn carpentry, electric circuit, cryptography, and pottery, and develop vocational skills that may develop into a hobby or profession. With the hands-on DIY curriculum, they are exposed to various technical skills that not only add to their knowledge of concepts related to Physics, Maths, and Chemistry but also facilitate their understanding of these core subjects. This is further advanced by grade-appropriate interdisciplinary curricula.

Benefits

A DIY curriculum has a positive impact. Experiential learning enables students to connect theoretical concepts to real-life situations along with learning practical skills, exploring art through various mediums, and identifying things around them that can be converted into art. Through trial and error, they have visual evidence of how things work and what should be done to make things work, thus creating a connection between the spatial and analytical aspects of learning. The multiple learning styles help students see, analyse, develop better retention power, and enhance critical thinking. This learning style becomes more fun and exciting, and students work hard to come up with innovative ideas.

The euphoria of creating something extraordinary from ordinary inconspicuous objects gives them a boost and encourages them to discuss and debate, share ideas, delegate, and work on strengths within the team, thus building a strong and lasting bond. At the end of the year, when the students present the final result of their hard work, it has a positive impact on their self-esteem and seeing their ideas take shape gives them a confidence boost.

The writer is Academic Manager DIY, Orchids The International School