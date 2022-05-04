Why diversity management needs to be taught

Indian B-schools are curating MBA curriculum to help sensitise future managers about aspects related to D and I | Photo Credit: Freepik

Diversity and Inclusion must be promoted as a core value in any organisation and therefore B-Schools need to make it part of the curriculum

When organisations focus on including best practices in diversity and inclusion, it enables them to create a sustainable competitive advantage. With globalisation, there has been a change in workforce demographics. Diversity and Inclusion (D and I) Management has emerged as a prominent strategy to handle diversity issues in organisations. Therefore, if organisations aspire to be successful in a global context, they must accept and utilise the diversity of their workforce.

Diversity and Inclusion must be promoted as a core value in any organisation. A diverse workforce that is not properly managed and supported through an organisational culture will not be productive. Managers across the organisation must be aware of how D and I affects employee commitment.

D and I sensitisation

Indian B-schools are curating MBA curriculum to help sensitise future managers about aspects related to D and I. But this is found only as an elective subject. It is not common to find it as a course title. For example, a course description of Organisational Behaviour or Managing and Leading in Organisations will mention inclusion and diversity. Therefore, D and I is an implicit part of the curriculum.

The course structure of an MBA programme offers core subjects such as Competing Globally, Foreign Market Development, Managing Global Business Environments, International Marketing, Intercultural Management, International Managerial Policies and Strategies and so on and others as electives. These focus on including aspects related to diversity.

Some B-schools also have a structured global immersion programme along with the global summer/winter internship or a student exchange with other B-schools, which helps expose students to practical aspects of diversity. The curriculum also includes subjects such as Management of People at Work to understand international models of managing employees; Macroeconomics, which helps learn about the national and global economic activity; Negotiation Strategies to get insights on multicultural issues; Leadership Styles and Best Practices help understand leadership in a global environment; and Emerging Trends in Business and Society to give a broader global context.

What is required is to ensure that the curriculum is revamped at regular intervals and topics that are relevant to students and the business community at large are included.

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) – Pune and Dean – Faculty of Management – Symbiosis International (Deemed University)