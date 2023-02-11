Why design students should learn to create infographics

February 11, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

In our digitally-connected world, with data being generated at every touchpoint, it is important to derive insights from it and turn it into a powerful tool that can help governments, businesses, institutions and individuals make informed decisions about everyday life choices. Representing these distilled insights in an easy-to-grasp visual format is done through infographics.

Infographics take visual storytelling a notch higher by integrating data and text in an engaging, compelling and easy-to-understand format. Design artists can leverage charts, diagrams, processes, timelines, images, texts and even videos to create an infographic that can be used to educate and inform readers/ viewers on complex topics and share insights. According to The HubSpot Blog’s 2022 Marketing Industry Trends Report, 56% of content marketers feel that infographics are the most effective format of content. The growth of infographics in the world of marketing and communication; and also substantiates it as a rising trend.

Entrepreneurs, marketers, governments, education providers, content creators, publishers and others will be relying on professionals with design and artistic backgrounds to provide meaningful content experiences to users. Thus it becomes important for design students to learn to create and leverage infographics.

Skill-first approach

This powerful communication tool has become an important part of a design student’s portfolio. While students of design and fine arts can leverage their drawing and sketching skills to communicate and depict creative thoughts, as infographic creators, they will be expected to innovate and brainstorm to meet specific briefs and expectations. Therefore, a skill-first approach will help the design student make his/her mark in the field of infographics or data visualisation.

Understanding colours, texts/ fonts and layouts/ spaces are essential. A good infographic is simple. It features a clear narrative and data free from clutter and distraction. Hence, students need to be aware of basic design modules of typography, colour wheel and data visualisation.

Learning various graphic editing software and illustration techniques will help create aesthetically pleasing visual designs that can swiftly refine data into insights. It will help students explore various styles and mediums to match audience expectations.

The analysis of data and its systematic and engaging depiction is the bedrock of infographics. Hence, design students need to enhance their data visualisation skills and adapt to different mediums across platforms to be relevant to their audience.

To create authentic infographics that relate to the audience and provide them value, artists and designers will have to continue experimenting and churning out unique and quality content, for an instant connection.

The writer is Head of School and Associate Professor at the School of Visual Arts, Faculty of Design at MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune).