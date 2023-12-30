Why design students must be aware of the growing role of technology in the fast fashion industry

December 30, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

In the realm of fast fashion, where trends change at the blink of an eye and consumer expectations evolve just as swiftly, the integration of technology is reshaping the very fabric of the industry. Here are some areas in which technology is making a difference:

AI-driven trend analysis: Fast fashion’s future belongs to those who master AI technologies such as Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing to delve into colossal datasets encompassing everything from social media interactions to runway trends and dissecting intricate patterns of consumer behaviour. For instance, AI can be used to analyse search and purchase data from millions of shoppers, predict upcoming trends and provide crucial insights to designers.

Personalised shopping: By analysing data about purchase history, browsing behaviour, and more, personalised shopping experiences can be created leading to increase in sales and customer satisfaction.

Supply-chain optimisation: Proficiency in data analytics allows informed decisions on inventory management by analysing historical sales data and market trends. Thus, AI can be used to optimise the supply chain, minimise excess inventory and reduce costs while ensuring products are available when and where customers want them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainable practices: Technology helps research innovative fabrics like recycled materials and organic fibres, track materials from source to disposal using tools like blockchain. 3D virtual sampling reduces waste by visualising designs digitally. Sustainability extends to manufacturing, where automation and smart techniques minimise energy use and carbon emissions. AI algorithms enhance demand prediction, reducing overproduction and waste. A

Virtual fashion design: Mastering 3D design tools allows designers to visualise their creative visions virtually. Through virtual reality (VR) platforms, designers collaborate remotely, removing geographical limitations.

Data Analysis: To get insights into consumer numbers and graphs, to uncover important information about how people shop, to find patterns that show popular products among different groups of shoppers ... all this and more can be done through analysing the data collected.

E-commerce roles: With a comprehensive understanding of user experience design and SEO strategies, online platforms can captivate audiences. The implementation of AI-powered chatbots ensures real-time customer support.

Industry awareness: Staying ahead requires active involvement in industry forums, webinars, and continuous learning. RFID technology ensures accurate inventory tracking and adopt AI-driven demand forecasting tools.

Communication skills: Having both technical know-how and great communication is vital to technology experts with the creative team, helping them understand each other and explain complicated ideas like AI-driven designs in a way that everyone can understand.

Entrepreneurial mindset: An entrepreneurial spirit fuels innovation in fast fashion. Those who embrace this mindset identify gaps and leverage technology to disrupt the norm. They help brands launch limited-edition collections with sustainable fabrics or utilise 3D printing for custom accessories, demonstrating how tech-driven innovation can redefine the market.

The next generation of fast fashion professionals must possess a comprehensive skill set that combines technological finesse with creative ingenuity. As technology continues to evolve, those who navigate this fusion will lead the charge, redefining the fast fashion landscape while simultaneously setting new standards for innovation and sustainability.

The writer is the Founder and CEO of French Crown.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.