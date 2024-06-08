Why Design Education needs to move beyond the traditional model

Design sits at the intersection of creativity and utility and current challenges require designers to possess a holistic skillset encompassing human understanding, interdisciplinary collaboration, and ethical awareness. The design landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, fuelled by technological advancements, globalisation, and an increasingly complex world. In this dynamic context, the traditional design education model built solely on technical proficiency falls short. The imperative now lies in fostering holistic design education, equipping students with the necessary skill sets to not only excel in their careers but also become responsible and impactful change-makers.

Multidisciplinary approach

While technical expertise remains the foundation, its true value lies in its synergy with other complementary disciplines. Imagine a designer who possesses not only the ability to craft pixel-perfect interfaces but also a deep understanding of human psychology, the nuances of user experience, and the evolving trends shaping society. Such an individual can create solutions that transcend mere functionality and designs that resonate with users on a deeper level.

Psychology becomes the cornerstone of this holistic approach, unlocking the doors to the intricacies of human behaviour, emotions, and motivations. Thus, designers can craft interfaces that are not only user-friendly but also intuitively guide and emotionally engage users. This human-centred approach fosters trust, satisfaction, and, ultimately, a positive brand experience.

Sociology fosters inclusivity and equity, equipping designers with the tools to navigate social structures and power dynamics while recognising the impact design can have on diverse communities. Imagine a design team considering accessibility standards beyond technical compliance, their decisions informed by an understanding of diverse physical and cognitive abilities. This awareness ensures that their creations are not just usable but truly inclusive, catering to the needs of a broader audience.

Cultural studies enrich designers with sensitivity and understanding, enabling them to create solutions that resonate across different cultures and contexts. Imagine a marketing campaign that connects with audiences transcending geographical boundaries, fostering meaningful connections and promoting cultural understanding.

However, fostering a holistic design education necessitates breaking down the traditional silos between disciplines. Imagine a design team where engineers, marketers, and designers contribute their unique perspectives and expertise. This cross-pollination of ideas fosters an environment that enables designers to tackle complex challenges that demand multifaceted expertise. Imagine a sustainable packaging design born from the collaboration of designers, engineers, and material scientists, each contributing their knowledge for an environmentally responsible solution.

Responsibility

Moving beyond mere aesthetics, design education must also emphasise ethical and cultural considerations. Envision a designer who creates a visually stunning product but through environmentally harmful practices or by perpetuating harmful stereotypes. This underscores the critical need for students to develop critical thinking skills and ethical frameworks. By equipping them to consider the social and environmental impact of their work, design education empowers them to create inclusively and responsibly, addressing real-world challenges with integrity.

Thus, a holistic design education equips students with the tools and a mindset to navigate uncertainty and tackle complex problems. This derives from a foundation in critical thinking, problem-solving, and design thinking methodologies. Furthermore, design education fostering collaboration, communication, and empathy empowers students to work effectively in teams and navigate diverse perspectives. By embracing diverse skill sets, understanding the human experience, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and considering ethical and cultural implications, design education can empower students to become not just skilled creators but well-rounded individuals shaping a transformative design landscape.

The writer is Founder, JD School of Design, powered by JD Institute of Fashion Technology.