Critical thinking in a post-pandemic world

10 September 2020 12:53 IST

This is a much-required skill that will help students make wise choices in difficult and unpredictable situations

The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest public health crisis of our times and has made it clear that critical thinking will be one of the most required skills. Critical thinking may be loosely defined as making logical and well-thought-out, reasoned judgements. There is no detailed information on the most appropriate strategies for battling the pandemic. What we can do is to objectively analyse and evaluate the available information to arrive at a conclusion.

Critical thinking in the curriculum

The pandemic and our response to it have driven home the need to equip our students with a critical thinking mindset. The World Economic Forum asserts that this is one of the most important skills and that it is one of the “competences of the 21st century.” Hence, education must inculcate this skill.

Advertising

Advertising

Unfortunately, it continues to be ignored in curriculum. Today, in education, the focus is on telling students what to think rather than how to think and the prime concern is teaching answers rather than inquiry, questioning, and reasoning based on available information.

An inquiry-based approach

Instead of providing solutions, educators need to use an inquiry-based approach in the teaching-learning process. This means enhancing the skills of asking questions in students. It is the right question that solves most problems. Use of active learning pedagogy is crucial. Students should be encouraged to think, construct and solve problems, rather than passively listen to the lecture. This can be done by using methods like the Question Formulation Technique (QFT), developed by the Right Question Institute, a Massachusetts-based non-profit organisation

Change the way of functioning

Adopting the ability to incorporate critical thinking requires a change our functioning till date. Leaders, faculty and students at any institution must challenge stereotypes. The pedagogy used for teaching as well as motivating students is crucial in instilling critical thinking skills. Awareness and reflection in curriculum planning, course development, concept integration and implementing these will play a critical role.

In a complex and rapidly changing situation with high risk and limited information, rigidity in decision making is not a good sign. While technology has made it possible to have all kinds of information at our disposal, it is worthless unless we have the ability to ask the right questions, evaluate the quality and reliability of the information, decide the actions to be taken in response while accepting contradictory views. The focus must be on making rational choices and an understanding that we are managing the unknown. In situation like these, a critical thinker recognises the relationships between concepts, identifies flaws in reasoning and is able to make fact-based claims. Hence, it is vital skill for students’ personal and professional growth.

Institutions, across all levels, need to come forward, devise ways to encompass ‘critical thinking’ in the curriculum and implement it using a constructive approach. This would enable the students to make wiser choices in difficult and unpredictable situations.

The writer is Assistant Director, Centre for Communication and Critical Thinking, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur