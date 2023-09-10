Why core engineering continues to be important in the digital age

September 10, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST

The rapid advance of digital technologies such as sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain have had a profound impact on various industries and sectors, transforming everything from healthcare and finance to transportation and entertainment.

Why it is important

However, despite this, core engineering courses such as Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Electrical, and Computer Science Engineering continue to remain indispensable because they provide the foundation for innovation. Core engineering provides the necessary tools and techniques to design, build, and test robust, secure, and resilient for the development of efficient and Innovative products, processes, and systems. These domains also help develop problem solving abilities by allowing students to analyse complex problems and find effective solutions, which is crucial in the face of new challenges arising daily in the digital age.

Another aspect is the contribution to sustainable development. Core engineering plays a vital role designing and implementing innovative solutions that reduce carbon emissions, conserve resources, and promote renewable energy. Digital approaches in core engineering allow for full-scale monitoring of processes, ensuring quality targets of products and timely delivery. Finally in the era of Industry 4.0, core engineering principles such as encryption, secure coding, and network architecture are essential to safeguard critical infrastructure, data, and personal information from cyber-attacks.

The demand for core engineers is projected to grow both nationally and internationally, with India emerging as a prominent manufacturing hub. For students aspiring to work in core engineering roles, some of the prominent sectors are aerospace engineering, automotive engineering, biomechanics, chemical, HVAC industry, rapid manufacturing, constructions and real estate. In fact, the Indian construction industry is projected to grow with an average CAGR of 6%, especially with the push towards smart cities, leading to an increasing demand for tech/core engineering talent.

Further, even the outlook for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing industry looks promising, as the demand and production of electronic components and circuit boards have seen a rapid increase due to advances in technology.

Prospects

Engineers with core engineering skills and an understanding of digital technologies have diverse career prospects. These skills enable process automation, reducing human error and enhancing efficiency for companies. To remain competitive, engineers must be adaptable to rapid technological changes, including Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity.

The digital age has also necessitated the integration of emerging trends like robotics, IoT, and VR into core engineering curriculum. For instance, Civil Engineering now involves leveraging technologies such as robotics and automation for construction projects. In fields like aerospace and automotive, sensors and intelligence play a predominant role, requiring mechanical engineers to possess knowledge of electronics and computer science alongside their core competencies. This blurring of the boundary between core engineering and digital technologies has led to calls for frequent curriculum revisions in academia. In the future, it may not be surprising to see colleges offer a generalised “Engineering” programme rather than individual specialisations.

The writer is Professor, Department of Mechatronics, Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

