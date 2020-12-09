Being future ready

Modern learning approaches that are learner friendly, and promote quick assimilation of skills, will help individuals meet the challenges of the post-pandemic times

As the pandemic rages on, the one thing that is becoming clearer each day is that there is no going back to how things were. Even in the post-pandemic times, we are going to function in a landscape that will bear the repercussions of this crisis for a long time. Such an economy is going to demand new and diverse skill sets and capabilities that will test the workforce. It is upto educational institutions, business houses and individuals to ensure that they are equipped to meet these challenges.

Upskilling and Cross-Skilling

There is an increasing realisation of the need to upskill and cross-skill, as the pandemic has shown us how unprepared and rigid most organisations were. Today, many organisations have started incentivising employees who are gaining new skill sets to reinforce learning. The rewards can be as simple as recognising a particular employee through their company’s social media handles to giving them a bonus or promotion. Additionally, they are recruiting people who show a penchant to enhance their skill sets. All this shows that the future will lean towards jacks of all trades.

Educational organisations should respond to this demand by expanding their portfolio of courses and becoming more flexible with their programmes. For example, include Data Science courses for HR professionals to make them data literate and communication programmes to help IT professionals improve their spoken and written language. Additionally, courses in emerging technologies that will be in demand in the coming years should be emphasised.

The recent surge in popularity of cloud computing, renewed interest in automation, and increased adoption of artificial intelligence shows that they are slated to play a key role in our post-pandemic recovery. So, courses in these technologies are necessary to ensure that there is no dearth of talent in these essential areas in the future.

Constant learning

One skill that is going to be prized the most will be the willingness to continuously learn and upskill according to the need of the times. We are going to witness times where people will have to step up and assume responsibilities that were never thought of as belonging to their ‘domain’. Organisations are going to want an agile, highly flexible, and adaptable workforce and have already begun cultivating lean cross-functional teams with multiple skill sets.

Therefore, learning is going to be a constant, and ed-tech companies should evolve to respond to this demand through modern learning approaches that are learner friendly, and promote quick assimilation of skills.

The writer is CEO and Founder of SpringPeople.