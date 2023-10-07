Why colleges and universities should teach in regional languages

October 07, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

For some time now, almost all higher education institutions (HEIs) have been working to internationalise their educational system through the use of English-medium instruction, the establishment of policies for the appropriate training of academic staff, and other strategies. However, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 triggered the idea of teaching in regional languages to develop a better connection between teachers and students, and multilingualism in students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) also advised universities and colleges to use regional languages in the teaching-learning process and is preparing a roadmap to successfully implement this across the country. While the UGC’s aim is to reach the goal of increasing the gross enrolment ratio to 50% by 2035, this is not the only reason why HEIs must embrace teaching regional languages.

Advantages

Students who have studied in regional languages through school struggle when they come to college, as English has been learnt only as a second language. If HEIs also introduce courses in regional languages, this will encourage students to seek further education and not perceive language as a barrier. This will not only increase the number of students applying to HEIs but also reduce the gap in terms of access to higher education.

Data from the Ministry of Education shows that dropout rates are as high as 60% and that the language barrier is severe, especially in underprivileged communities. This indicates that many students are reluctant to enrol in courses taught in English. Therefore, offering courses in regional languages will motivate students to access high-quality instruction and improved academic results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional advantages of instruction in the student’s mother tongue include greater family involvement and support in the student’s education as well as improved attendance and motivation. This is particularly important for first-generation learners, who might feel intimidated by unfamiliar concepts in a foreign language.

Potential bottlenecks

However, there are still some challenges that need to be addressed. For example, students who pursue technical degrees in regional languages may not be able to compete in the global labour and education markets, where proficiency in English offers clear advantage. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), which is administered in English, is accepted as a qualification standard by a number of PSUs in India. Studying a regional language could further limit one’s chances and widen the linguistic divide. Another issue is getting qualified instructors who are also competent to teach in regional languages.

The potential for employability, economic opportunity, higher education, and research opportunities are being maximised through initiatives like teaching and learning in regional languages. However, it is also important to deal with the difficulties brought on by this transformation. It is reasonable to address the language barrier with regional plus English rather than regional vs. English. In accordance with that, a National Language Translation Mission has been established with the primary purpose of accelerating translations in regional languages due to the increased demand for access to digital services. Further, an increased attempt has been made to translate online courses into eight Indian languages by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

In order to capitalise on the need for non-English-based learning, universities that formerly served the elite English-only market are now translating question banks and lectures. The only thing to keep an eye on in this situation is how swiftly it will lead India to achieve its goals for equity and inclusivity.

The writer is Vice President, Lovely Professional University

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.