On the entrepreneurial journey

06 February 2021 13:14 IST

Why choosing the right course matters for budding entrepreneurs

While an entrepreneurial journey was earlier associated with risks, today ‘be your own boss’ has become the trend. All one needs is an innovative concept, risk-taking ability, the ability to deal with uncertainties, and leadership and managerial skills. However there are also some courses that will help aspiring entrepreneurs.

These courses not only lay the foundation for the start-up journey but also prep the student for an uncertain future by helping inculcate analytical and logical thinking skills. Apart from designing a business plan, they also provide the theoretical backing along with the required industry exposure. Those courses that have internship/training opportunities built in also provide better growth opportunities.

While there are various courses available, here’s a glimpse at a few that will assist you the best:

Entrepreneurship essentials and development: These offer a thorough grounding right from conceptualisation to generation of revenue. Students will get an opportunity to step into the shoes of successful entrepreneurs and experience their struggles and achievements.

Social Entrepreneurship: Also referred to as altruistic entrepreneurship, such courses comprise application-based learning and combine science and reasoning with languages, art, and financial learning, research, and business model. These are meant for those who wish to bring about a major transformation in society.

Financial Analysis: Not only do these courses help one draft a proper investment plan for your idea but also guide one through the process of pitching for funding and driving the business for revenue generation.

Product, Project, and Risk management courses: By focusing on the concepts and various methods of product management, and risks associated with the business, this course offers knowledge about crisis management. It also helps provide exposure to other skills such as leading and managing a team, creating a budget among others.

Basics of web development: While not a pre-requisite this will help initiate the business into its digital journey. This course will help entrepreneurs manage their website successfully and present their ideas in a cogent and coherent manner.

Leadership and Management: While a lot of leadership and management is instinct-driven and based on experience, such courses will help an entrepreneur push both his/her individual self and the business in the right direction.

Choosing the right course depends on the idea, the sector one wants to work on, and his/her preferences along with interests and the system. But there is no doubt that pursuing such courses will help shape both the individual’s future and his/her business.

The writer is Founder and CEO of MetamorphosisEdu