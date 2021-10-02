An effective guide

Why career counselling is important when students decide which course or programme they will pursue

With a diversity of courses and programmes to choose from, many students are often left wondering which one they should pursue. Often this choice is made when they are quite young. Many are also unaware of the various options that lie before them. However, of late, this process has been made easier with career counselling. According to a survey conducted in 2019, it was found that nearly 44% of the students feel the need of career counselling. Another study on career option awareness showed that 93% of the Indian students were aware of only seven career options. This shows the importance of career counselling and how it is imperative to make career guidance is the part of the process rather than a luxury.

Need for professional help

The Internet is often considered a one-stop-solution for many issues surfacing nowadays. From DIY videos and hobby tutorials to educational videos, everything is up and running here. With a plethora of aptitude tests and surveys, the question often asked is, “Are bot-based systems taking over human-based career counselling?” The answer: Of course not.

Career guidance, just like other domains, has established itself online and helps students choose appropriate careers without geographical factors becoming an obstacle. But search engines and websites alone can only help students explore specific fields; it will not provide them with clarity about their aptitude and interests. The Internet doesn’t know and cannot analyse their interests, strengths, weaknesses and capabilities and thus can’t offer them career options that might be right for them. Career counselling developed and led by a professional might do the trick, as this involves spending time to understand the person before guiding them on to the best possible options.

Through guided career counselling, universities are empowering students by giving them the right directions and the ability to evaluate a situation or analyse the information to be able to make a correct decision. Career guidance has evolved over the years and encourages students to think out of the box and helping them understand all aspects of a particular stream before they choose their programme and ensure a future in it. Backed by logical reasoning and aptitude analysis, career counselling works as a tool of growth and development while also nurturing ambitions the right way.

The writer is the Managing Director and Trustee, University Of Engineering and Technology Roorkee (UETR)