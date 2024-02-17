Why capacity building programmes are important for educators

February 17, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

After COVID-19, educators found themselves at the forefront of a digital revolution in the classroom, grappling with the challenges of seamlessly integrating technology into their teaching methodologies. The hurdles ranged from inadequate access to the Internet to finding relevant digital resources. However, the most pressing issue was the insufficient training provided to educators, impeding their ability to harness the full potential of digital tools in education. As educational institutions progressively embrace digital technology as an integral part of their curricula, the necessity for robust capacity-building programmes is crucial in bridging this gap and empowering educators.

Capacity building involves enhancing an individual’s, an organisation’s, or a system’s knowledge, skills, and capacities to carry out their tasks efficiently. In education, it transforms into a calculated strategy to augment the capacities of instructors, enabling them to adjust to shifts, introduce novel pedagogical approaches, and consistently elevate their professional proficiency.

Dynamic domain

In India, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises effective teacher training programmes and ongoing professional development, programmes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) seek to provide all students with access to high-quality education by focusing on improving teacher recruitment and training and the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) covers both pre-service and in-service training for educators.

With pedagogy, technology, and curriculum design constantly evolving, education is a dynamic domain. To stay current, educators must pursue ongoing professional development. Building capacity becomes essential for several reasons:

Technological advances: Education cannot function without digital technology. To create a more engaging and productive learning environment, educators need to be able to use technological resources in their lesson plans effectively.

Pedagogical innovation: New studies and approaches in education are constantly being developed. Building capacity allows educators to experiment and adopt cutting-edge strategies that meet the demands and styles of a wide range of students.

Diverse student needs: Classrooms have greater diversity now than ever and educators must be well-versed in inclusive practices, differentiated instruction, and culturally sensitive teaching.

Benefits

Apart from being beneficial for educators, capacity building initiatives have an impact on the education system as a whole. Some of these positive effects are:

Effective instruction: Educators are more prepared to use instructional practices that improve student learning outcomes.

Professional growth: Continuous learning fosters growth, allowing educators to stay motivated, engaged, and passionate about their roles.

Job satisfaction: Educators who feel empowered are more competent and develop the confidence to tackle the demands of contemporary education, leading to better job satisfaction.

Thus, developing capacity is essential to equip educators to deal with the challenges of the modern educational environment. Educational institutions should provide customised programmes that suit the changing demands and promote a culture of continuous improvement culture in education.

The writer is the CEO of National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET).

