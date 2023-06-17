Why Behavioural Economics should be integrated with Financial Econometrics for Management students

June 17, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Qualitative and quantitative aspects are both important in the financial domain. Financial Econometrics deals with the quantitative aspects of finance, while Behavioural Economics largely deals with the qualitative. The first refers to numerical data and analysis, which are used to measure financial performance, identify trends, evaluate investment opportunities, assess risk, and develop financial models that predict future outcomes. Financial professionals use statistical techniques to analyse financial data, such as calculating ratios, creating graphs and charts, and developing regression models.

Qualitative aspects refer to non-numerical data and analysis, which are used to evaluate the subjective factors that affect financial performance, such as company culture, management style, and customer sentiment and to conduct interviews, surveys, and focus groups to gain insights on what can impact the financial performance of an investment opportunity or company.

With both aspects being important, management students need to have an understanding of both Behavioural Economics and Financial Econometrics. Let’s look at the ways in which it will help them:

Understand financial decision-making: Behavioural Economics studies how people make decisions, including financial ones, and by integrating it with Financial Econometrics, they design better financial products and services that meet customer needs.

Improve risk management: Behavioural Economics recognises that people do not always behave rationally when making financial decisions. This can lead to a range of biases, such as overconfidence or herd mentality, which can impact the behaviour of financial markets. Again the integration of the two subjects can help them understand the factors that drive these biases and develop more effective risk-management strategies.

Develop better financial models: Financial Econometrics involves using statistical techniques to analyse financial data and develop financial models. Integrating Behavioural Economics can help them develop more accurate models that take into account the irrational behaviours, the impact of social norms and other psychological factors.

Enhance customer satisfaction: An understanding of how customers make financial decisions and designing products and services that meet their needs will improve customer satisfaction, leading to increased customer loyalty and higher profits.

Provide competitive advantage: Developing more effective risk-management strategies, better financial models, and more customer-centric products and services will give them an edge over their competitors and attract more business.

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune.