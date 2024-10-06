Why B-schools must integrate fintech into the curriculum

We live in a world where financial markets are as responsive as social media feeds, and your smartphone isn’t just a wallet; it’s your entire bank. Imagine students not just learning about this world, but building it. That is the new age of business education, where financial technology (fintech) is the lingua franca.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business schools are now faced with the challenge of preparing students for a world where financial innovation is reshaping every aspect of the industry. When it comes to financial education, many institutions teach elements and mechanics, such as accounting and financial strategies, but seldom is the art of fintech taught. The question is no longer whether to incorporate fintech into curricula, but how to do so to prepare students for the digital finance revolution.

Hands-on approach

Fintech is not only transforming the way money and value instruments are moved around the globe but is also defining new asset classes and monetisation strategies around these classes. It is shaping new business models never seen before. To remain relevant and impactful, B-schools must go beyond conventional teaching methods and embrace creative, hands-on approaches that bridge the gap between theory and practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

A litmus test would be to measure the implications of fintech in case studies, devise new business models and structures, and create new business economics enabled by fintech. Students should be encouraged to experiment with real trading apps, budgeting tools, even cryptocurrency wallets. Experiencing the frustration of a clunky interface or the excitement of virtual investments is where real learning happens. Or picture a scenario where students have to develop a business plan for a Web 3.0 start-up focused on decentralised lending. They could dive into the intricacies of creating smart contracts on the blockchain, devise strategies to navigate regulatory landscapes, or innovate marketing approaches to attract a user base wary of traditional financial institutions. By tackling these real-world challenges, students will gain a deep understanding of both the technological and regulatory hurdles involved in launching a venture.

Moreover, fintech is interdisciplinary, combining finance, technology, and regulatory compliance. B-schools must reflect this complexity in their curricula. Traditional silos — such as separating finance from technology—fail to capture fintech’s interwoven reality. Schools should develop close relationships with industry stakeholders, including technology firms, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies.

Emerging technologies

Looking ahead, it is also important to incorporate emerging themes like Blockchain, AI, and Web3 into the curriculum. Blockchain’s potential to transform industries, AI’s ability to revolutionise data analysis and decision-making, and Web3’s emphasis on user privacy and security require students to understand these technologies, their regulatory challenges and impact on consumer behaviours.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those looking to make their mark in the financial world, here are a few key tips: First, stay curious and never stop learning. This sector changes at breakneck speed, so make it a habit to keep up through experimentation. Second, master data analytics. Understanding and leveraging data is crucial, so familiarise yourself with tools that will help you interpret large datasets to make informed decisions. Third, explore all the emerging technologies that are shaping the future of finance. Understanding their potential can give you a competitive edge. Finally, keep the user experience at the forefront. Design products with the end-user in mind, ensuring they are intuitive, accessible, and solve real problems.

The future of finance is being written now, and it is up to B-schools to ensure their students are not just learning about these changes but actively contributing to them.

The writer is former Advisory Board Member, Stanford University, and Faculty Member, Tetr College of Business.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.