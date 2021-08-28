Time for a change

Assessments in English have to measure proficiency levels in all four skills to calibrate the spontaneous production of language and not reproduction of textual content

An obsessive concern caused by the disrupted academic year has been the conduct of the summative exams and the declaration of results. Students of Class 12 and the final semester of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were traumatised by the ensuing uncertainty. Divergent views have been expressed to resolve the conundrum and one suggestion was to do away with language exams and conduct only subject exams.

As a language teacher, I fail to understand why language exams are equated with subject ones. There is hardly any difference in the modes and tools of assessment. The question paper pattern in the same — short answer, paragraph and essay questions — and the duration is also three hours. The way the curriculum is translated into practice also does not differ. While this has been ignored so far, the pandemic has highlighted this fallacy, which needs to be resolved.

Curricular objectives

The curricula at school and college levels distinctly articulate the objectives of teaching of English as: to develop the four language skills of Listening, Speaking, Reading and Writing (LSRW) to enhance communicative competence; to inculcate the habits of reading and writing extensively; to listen to and comprehend global English with varied accents; and enable students to engage in fluent and error-free communication with all.

The objectives of teaching other subjects are to familiarise students with concepts, ideas, theories, and formulae. Therefore, the exams aim to find out the level of understanding. Unfortunately, exams in English are also designed similarly, defeating the objectives of teaching it as a language.

Assessments in English have to measure proficiency levels in all four skills to calibrate the spontaneous production of language and not reproduction of textual content. Moreover, testing of competence in language is not syllabus-bound; instead, it offers freedom to choose texts from any domain of knowledge.

One who has acquired the four language skills should be able to read any text in English, respond to any English speaker, or express oneself on any subject, whereas the subject curricula unintentionally limit the learners’ operational knowledge of the domain chosen.

International frameworks of reference

Assessments in English could be modelled on standardised tests such as IELTS, TOEFL, and TOEIC or customised to suit our purposes. Unlike traditional ones, these standardised exams comprise all the skills and can be conducted either integratively or discretely, and online or offline. Language skill acquisition does not actually require summative assessments; it can be measured progressively throughout the academic year.

An advantage of using standardised tests (or their adaptations) is the rubrics that accompany each of the skill assessment tools, facilitating objective evaluation and providing scope for different kinds of assessment — self and peer assessments,and assessment by the teacher. The rubrics have to be made familiar to students so that assessment becomes transparent and they understand their strengths and learning gaps.

Additionally, the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages: Teaching, Learning, Assessment, abbreviated as CEFR (2001), provides guidelines for different proficiency levels (from basic to mastery), which enable learners as well as teacher-examiners to measure the proficiency levels accurately and strategise to enhance students’ competence in English.

It is, therefore, high time we transformed language exams, distinguishing them from subject exams, to enable learners to acquire and demonstrate language skills.

The writer is National Secretary, ELTAI, and professor and former head, Department of English, Anna University, Chennai.