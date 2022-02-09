Why more women are opting for IT-ITeS courses

There are multiple reasons why women in India are increasingly opting for IT-ITeS courses...

IT-ITeS is one of the fastest growing sectors in India and is a popular choice among the youth. Interestingly, the gender gap in this sector, which was prevalent five years ago, is shrinking. India’s IT-ITeS workforce comprises 3.9 million people of which 1.3 million (34% approximate) are women. This has contributed to the increasing demand for IT-ITES courses.

Youngsters are interested to pursue professional short-term courses to get a good job. Today, various professional skill development platforms provide short-term courses, which focus on enhancing technical and soft skills required in IT-ITES jobs. Also with the rise of online learning and work-from-home (WFH) options, more girls are opting for these courses.

After completing the course, jobs are available in various sectors such as administrations, finance, telecommunications, HR, healthcare, outsourcing and banking, and so on. Courses such as Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, User Experience Design, Growth Hacking, Web Analyst specialist are in demand for those looking to switch from the non-IT to the IT sphere. Programming courses such as, Java, Ruby, Ruby on Rails are becoming popular, owing to the growing workforce demands. Apart from growth, there is also a robust community of learners who help each other out.

Change in system: The Indian educational ecosystem has changed a lot. There has been an effort to develop a passion for STEM subjects among girls during the school years. This, in turn, catalysed their interest and propelled them to sign up for IT-ITeS courses.

Realising potential: With increasing access to education and career counselling, girls are breaking free of patriarchal shackles and moving beyond traditional views of what they can and cannot do. They have realised that they have the potential to shine in male-dominated sectors like IT-ITeS.

More institutions: The number of private institutions offering such courses has also increased over the last decade. Many of them work in collaboration with foreign institutions offering quality courses. They also encourage girls to take up subjects like IT and ITeS.

Changed perception towards education: The pandemic has changed how people have perceive education. Corporations look forward to working with talented people irrespective of their gender. This has encouraged many women to sign up for courses in this sector.

The writer is CEO, EduBridge