Why Architecture students should build a professional portfolio

Today, architecture is more than just following popular trends when it comes to creating commercial or residential structures. It has grown into a quest to redefine trends and use cutting-edge technology to improve people’s experiences. As the demand for multifaceted constructions integrating residential, commercial, and other aspects increases, so does the complexity of structures. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the real estate and architecture sectors are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% by 2028. In such a scenario, what makes a young architect stand out? His or her portfolio. A well-crafted professional portfolio demonstrates one’s talent, creativity and design viewpoint. When putting together a portfolio, keep the following points in mind:

Showcase best work: Aportfolio should showcase one’s finest work and be indicative of the project or goal that the individual is attempting to attain. The aim is to show the quality of work and the value he/she brings to the interaction. Propose projects and designs that meet the client’s requirements. Someone who is applying for an architecture course should have a portfolio that covers all the elements specified in the admission requirements.

Project description: Building an appealing portfolio entails not just exhibiting the best projects but also delivering an intriguing narrative about each one. Discuss the design concept, objectives, challenges encountered, strategies used to address them, inspiration for designs and how this meets client expectations.

Create a structure: Provide a consistent image of work that a potential employer can understand. While the layout depends on one’s personal choice, it’s not to cram pages with content. Emphasise quality rather than quantity. Unless a project demands it, stick to a white background. Demonstrate expertise with software programmes used to design and evaluate drawings and images and include it in the portfolio description to highlight it as part of your skills.

Digital portfolio: While a printed portfolio is acceptable, including a professional website in the arsenal serves as a virtual calling card. Ensure that it includes contact information, an email address and professional social media profiles and blog or YouTube channels, where you post renderings or discuss architecture-related insights.

Building a professional portfolio as an architect is a never-ending process. It is not a just a showcase of one’s work but also an exploration of potential.

The writer is Vice President, KL Deemed to be University