Why architecture students must learn about cultural diversity

The inclusion of cultural diversity in design has a pivotal role to play in Architecture. Architects are problem solvers who create safe spaces according to people’s needs. The new trend is to create an environment suitable for diverse cultures and not just for a specific group of people. A culturally diverse space design adapts to evolving cultural requirements. Cultures change with time; for example, the development of office spaces within homes after the pandemic. Architecture students, therefore, need to understand the importance of cultural diversity.

Architecture is the mirror that reflects society and culture. Exposing students to diverse design philosophies and building practices enriches their learning experience and helps them develop cultural sensitivity to create designs that consider the local context, values, and beliefs of the community they serve. This also leads to innovation, as students experiment with new forms and technologies while applying diverse architectural approaches to their work.

Importance

In the Indian context, we have diverse design traditions such as the Chettinad, the Mughal, the Nagara, and Colonial styles of architecture. These are rooted in a particular era’s culture, beliefs and values. Studying all this helps students establish a link between past and present and also gain insights into how construction materials and spatial arrangements were influenced by culture.

Creating an environment for discussion and learning from diverse perspectives is critical for architecture education. This involves inviting guest faculty and architecture experts to talk about cultural diversity, setting up a design studio for projects, organising mandatory case studies and encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration for architecture students to interact with departments like history, anthropology, sociology and others.

Benefits

The most significant benefit is creating cultural awareness and sensitivity, which help students design viable spaces according to the community’s needs. Students also learn to be flexible in their approach as they have to adapt to specific requirements. Finally students also learn to engage with the community that they are serving as architects and to understand, respect and value differences.

The writer is Vice President, KL Deemed-to-be University.

