Why architecture colleges need to include AI into the curriculum and pedagogy

October 28, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Since the news of ChatGPT gained momentum and people started experimenting with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) model at an unprecedented scale, several professionals, including those in the Architecture and Design industry, have sounded the alarm, fearing its negative impacts. However, I believe that AI has immense potential to help people build more efficiently and sustainably.

Although many architecture practices and AEC companies are actively using new tech, including AI, the Indian architecture curriculum still has a long way to go. Most colleges, today, are still imparting older curricula through teaching practices that have not been updated. As a result, students are unable to cope once they enter the professional world. Therefore, to bridge this wide gap between pedagogy and practice, architecture schools must embrace AI as part of the curriculum.

Benefits

An important way in which AI can help is its ability to analyse vast information repositories in mere seconds: from properties of building material, energy consumption patterns in spaces to documentation on various architectural styles. The technology can help analyse a design’s performance based on set parameters while also suggesting changes required to optimise it. This not only helps students make better-informed decisions, but also saves time and allows more room for experimentation. These analyses can also help them create environmentally-conscious and resilient built environments in an era of climate change

Time is crucial, particularly in professional practice where revenues also depend on quick execution. Generative design, which uses AI to generate multiple iterations based on set parameters, can help students experiment with multiple ideas quickly to arrive at the most suitable solution. These computer-generated design options can not only consider aspects of energy performance or sustainability, but also project finances and suggest timelines to help maximise revenue.

Additionally, AI-powered Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) can aid budding architects by transforming the real world into a multidimensional canvas of possibilities. Using AR and VR headsets, students can translate their imagination into a digital reality by simulating the experience of the space as the end user. This way, the technology also doubles as a learning tool, helping upcoming architects analyse gaps in their designs and build better.

Use in learning

AR and VR can also gamify learning. For instance, by overlaying digital visuals on actual buildings, students can be trained to figure out discrepancies in a live construction site and understand course correction measures. As a result, students can be trained for site visits and audits, which they will have to undertake as practising architects.

In fact, VR-based social platforms can further facilitate remote collaboration between students and practitioners. Online forums and workshops can take place in this digital universe, where students’ virtual avatars can interact with those of other students and practitioners globally, and even work with them on projects and research.

Moreover, AI can also help create a dynamic curriculum and redefine modern architectural pedagogy. The tech can forecast future trends and requirements for built environment professionals, based on which courses and modules can be introduced. It can also offer personalised learning for students by gauging their current skill levels and laying out a detailed plan of action to help them become experts in specific domains.

Hence, by encouraging learning by doing AI can equip budding architects ith the skills to create a more resilient future for our cities.

The writer is Managing Principal at CP Kukreja Architects.

