Why architectural pedagogy needs to change

August 13, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

An architectural pedagogical manifesto defines the profession and shapes the environment for knowledge dissemination, the equivalence of subjects and their credits and the process of learning. But what is architecture? If Hegel defines it as the mother of all arts, Thom Mayne explains it as a way of seeing, thinking, and questioning our world and our place in it. On the other hand, Louis Kahn talks of its intangible nature and innate capacity of create a world beyond the one we see objectively. But, to a student who enrolls in an architecture school, an architect is one who designs and builds or the one who teaches them, at least it in the formative years.

Contextual dimension

However, the word ‘architect’ has a more contextual dimension. The main art — sometimes abstract and at others concrete — is intertwined with life. An architect has the ability to create all: senses, feelings, intuitions, aesthetics and even budgets. Therefore, it is imperative to study architecture in a multi-faceted way; both tangible involving form, function, space, material, colour, texture, pattern, and intangible aspects that come with application.

Initial assignments in teaching architecture involve engaging students to search and push them towards creativity. Most students try to be different with the designs exhibiting a multitude of qualities. The critique will follow the rubrics of contextualism, functionality and uniqueness that can be extrapolated to an exhaustive palette based on the characteristic interpretations unique to each jury member. Thus, the student is left with how he/she has extended and explored the case study and interpreted the results to create the design. While there is no one-size-fits-all answer, the most popular is the one that has broken the barrier of ambiguity, improved the base of knowledge through research and gone ahead and experimented sensibly.

Need for flexibility

Similarly, pedagogy also should entwine with other fields. The content of the curriculum should be flexible to allow alterations as per the needs of students and to keep pace with the practices and developments in both industry and research. The curriculum should be revised periodically and additional reading material that reflects the changes should be added. Architecture schools should also conduct regular Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) that not only involve sharing novel practices of learning within the institute but also by bringing in industry experts who can share their practical knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another aspect is bringing together students of Architecture, Interior Design, Planning, Research and Industrial Design onto one platform and teaching them to network, collaborate and share their individual experiences. Coupled with regular industry and field visits and live project assignments, the world of the school is no longer just theoretical.

With the pandemic having accelerated digital technology, the world is open for design collaborations, evolution in art, and material research and experimentation. While fundamental skillsets have to be imparted, it should be done in a research-based, experimental and self-learning mode where the teacher is a mentor. What we should look forward to is a multiverse that networks Maths and Science to create a breeding ground for future architects.

The writer is the Senior Dean, Lovely School of Architecture and Design, and Chief Architect of Lovely Professional University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.