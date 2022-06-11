Why apprenticeship must be part of higher education

Integrating apprenticeship with higher education allows students to learn on the job and develop critical skills

Integrating apprenticeship with higher education allows students to learn on the job and develop critical skills

Over the past few years, outcome-based learning has become the cornerstone of education. This radical shift has propelled institutions to relook their curriculum and ensure students get the right skills required to face a dynamic job market. Increasing emphasis on apprenticeship programmes is key to creating a skilled workforce. While India inches towards having one of the world’s highest working populations over the next decade, the onus lies on educational institutions to envision a curriculum that supports gainful employment.

To make sure students are job-ready, educational institutions should integrate their curriculum with innovative modules in collaboration with industry leaders. Integrating on-the-job modules and practical learning as a part of the theoretical syllabus will equip students critical skills such as problem-solving, creative thinking, digital acumen, teamwork and other soft skills.

Building partnerships

Only a few Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are embedding apprenticeship programmes into their curriculum. This poses a long-term problem. The India Skills Report 2021 says that the employability of India's youth decreased to 45.9% in 2021 from 47.38% in 2019. This is mainly due to the lack of available apprenticeship and skilling opportunities. The Government of India has acknowledged this as a problem and the Apprenticeship Rules 1992 have undergone amendments with various initiatives to enable the Indian youth by giving them access to seamless employment services by bringing apprenticeship under one ministry or an umbrella body. The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) was set up to provide financial support to establishments undertaking apprenticeship training, especially MSMEs. The Apprenticeship (Amendment) Rules of 2019 streamlined the rules that were in place for organisations who were hiring apprentices, such as being paid a fixed stipend, working hours, and hiring age.

Building a strong partnership with the industry is crucial for educational institutions. Securing a hybrid model where students can contribute to the job market with their skills and learn the nuances of the job will help them gain experience and apply their theoretical knowledge.

Mandating apprenticeship programmes, especially in industries that require skilled workers, will increase productivity and lower attrition and hiring costs. It will also reduce the time taken to fill open positions. The focus of universities must be blended learning and on-the-job training. This contract of apprenticeship between employer and apprentices and under prescribed terms and conditions will give young job-seekers the arsenal of possessing the right skill sets, preparing them to meet real-world requirements.

The writer is Director, EduVantage