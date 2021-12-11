Picking up steam

Why adding the arts to science education makes us better-rounded

Last year, the National Education Policy highlighted the importance of bridging the science-arts gap. It falls in line with STEAM or the integration of the arts into traditional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) education. While it is heartening to see growing acceptance towards STEAM in India, there is still a misconception that the arts serve as a distraction, or take away from the seriousness of science education.

When the concept picked up in 2015, a US-based publication made an important distinction: STEAM is not about spending less time on science to make room for the arts; it is about bringing these two disciplines together and looking at things in a new way. Many students on the brink of college or starting work spend a lot of time worrying about how they will choose between two “conflicting” interests of science and art. That, more than anything else, is where STEAM education changes the game. It doesn’t dilute your experience with science or alienate you from it while you take up the arts. It is a people-focused approach to career-building, one where you can tailor your career path to suit your unique interests without leaving one behind in favour of another.

As a musician and educator, art is an integral part of my day. My background in law also gives me a better understanding of entertainment contracts that come our way. As an entrepreneur, I have to think about numbers, growth, feasibility, and scaling. I’m not the only one whose day involves taking charge of creative processes while also having to build new technical skills.

Embrace the link

This is the new world we are moving towards, and there are shining examples of people who have embraced the science-arts link in big ways. My personal favourite: Brian May, who managed to build a career as a songwriter, lead guitarist of Queen, and astrophysicist.

Another great example of STEAM in action? Doug Dietz, an industrial engineer and 20-plus-year veteran of General Electric, had just wrapped up a revolutionary project on MRI scanning, and was happy with his work until he saw a little girl crying on her way to the scanner. He then saw it through her eyes; a big, dark, scary machine.

So, how could he redesign this to be child-friendly? He took a workshop at Stanford d.school, and spent time understanding what paediatric patients go through. It inspired the prototype of his new design, the “adventure series” scanner, which was installed in children’s hospitals. It brought patient scores up by 90%, and left children, parents, and doctors much happier.

Our cutting-edge laptops combine technology with sleek design. Our favourite movies and shows involve animation and graphics. And good urban planning involves solid engineering and aesthetic appeal in equal amounts. So, it is safe to say that the arts are not taking us away from the “real” work; they are simply making our careers better-rounded.

In music education, the idea of bringing together overlapping career paths is possible with courses on music production and audio editing and career paths like sound engineering. Thus, you can engage the full range of your abilities and interests without having to choose between science and the arts.

Education writer Jeevan Vasagar rightly said “Education is under pressure to respond to a changing world.” And it is time for us, as educators, students, and employers, to realise that the world we now live in has a demand for people who can bring the best of science and artistic disciplines to make it a better place.

The writer is a singer-songwriter, author, and Founder and CEO at Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa)